Emily Elizabeth Gets Devilish For Halloween, Disgusting Yankees Fans & Will Trump Make Pizza Hut Great Again?

I know many of you care deeply about this subject. Since I work at home, and I can get Vitamin D at any point in the day, I don't really think about this topic that often…UNLESS…it's a Sunday night.

Because my body clock, like a woman's body clock creating a comfy environment with her fall candles & fuzzy blankets, goes off every year for 4:25 ET kickoffs that are dark on the East Coast. There's something about it being dark when Curt Menefee throws it to Kevin Burkhardt in Philly for Cowboys-Eagles.

If we didn't have daylight savings, it wouldn't be dark until 5:45 for those late December games. I checked the sunrise/sunset charts.

In my head, I can hear Pat Summerall calling Redskins games & it's pitch black outside. Football is the only thing to do. My dad is stirring a Crock-Pot of chili (with beans) while preparing his lunch box and Stanley coffee canteen (the vintage version before the travel ball mama bears started drinking out of those shitty plastic Stanley jugs) for another week of work.

Redskins…Redskins…Redskins!

- Chris A. would like to correct the record from his politically correct email where he called them the Commanders:

BTW, I hate the Commanders name. But if they have any success while they are still called that name, then they will be the Commanders forever. I can tell you that I have no Commanders gear, but I do possess a sharp Redskins cap and Chris Cooley jersey, both of which I proudly wore to the Ravens game a couple of weeks ago. And my son wore my Skins golf shirt to the same game.

Just so we're clear.

HTTR!

The Craziest College Classes On Your College Transcript!

- Kevin in Gibsonia, PA writes:

1. First year Penn State 1985 - Take 1/2 semester of racquetball, 1/2 semester of squash(the sport, not the food). Never played squash, but figured it was like racquetball. First class, the instructor shows up, looks to be about 65, 100 pounds overweight and walks with a cane. Says before we start, anyone can challenge him to a game to 11. If you win, you get an A and don't have to come back. Lose and the best you can get is a C. Part of me thinks he's playing us, but I end up as the only one of 15 to take the challenge. Whoop his ass 11-0 in about 5 minutes, never went back, got the A. Always bet on yourself.

2. My brother went to Clarkson College, located about as far north in New York as you can get. Winters are brutal. January semester, he signed up for 1/2 semester of canoeing. The lake was frozen the entire time, class is never held, he gets an A.

Kinsey:

Kevin wins for most entertaining email of the day. Those are two incredible stories.

- Dan from Louisiana emails:

I have two college class experiences that are on either side of the spectrum. I needed a PE in 1984 and bowling was offered. There was a small bowling alley on campus and the class consisted of showing up for class three times a week at the bowling alley and bowling a game each day. How hard could it be? Easy A, right? Wrong. Apparently I suck at bowling and my cumulative game scores at the end of the semester netted me a C. Embarrassing.

My second cool class experience was while pursuing my Geology degree. A degree requirement is a six-week field excursion labeled "Geology Field Camp". Our group spent four weeks in Powell, Wyoming and over those four weeks we were studying, mapping and hiking throughout the Big Horn Basin with side trips to Yellowstone National Park and Jackson Hole, WY. Then it was off to the Black Hills in South Dakota for two weeks where we got up close and personal with Mt. Rushmore, Spearfish Canyon, the Bad Lands and many other sights. It was an experience of a lifetime.

- Acid checks in:

Others have mentioned Golf, and so will I. I took it pass/fail during my final quarter of senior year (Virginia Tech was on the quarter system at the time - 3 quarters equaled two semesters).

Only requirement was to play 18 holes over the course of the quarter - I finished that the first weekend. The other thing that stands out in my memory was that the starting QB for the football team was the TA and he spent most of his time checking out the swings of the girls in the class and didn't give two hoots and a holler about the guys (not that I needed his help).

That same quarter, I also took Intro Statistics pass/fail. In hindsight, I should have taken the class more seriously as it has been helpful in my career, but at the time I was just looking for elective credits for graduation. One of the football cheerleaders was in my class, and when she stopped coming to class, so did I.

- Jeff took a great class, but there's a twist:

At my alma mater NIU (GO HUSKIES, way to lose to two MAC schools after the biggest win in school history!) I need just a few Gen Ed credits to graduate. I took fishing. We never cast a line, in fact we never left the classroom. The class was all about where to look for fish, weather conditions etc.

The final was, no lie, one of the hardest ones I took in college. The professor just threw up a B&W slide on the overhead projector and we had to ID the fish just based on that drawing. My claim to fame was eventual NBA player & Illini HOF member, Kenny Battle was in my class. He needed to improve his grades so he could get into Illinois.

Jeff adds:

Just remembered this one as well. I got college credit for working at a TV station in Rockford, IL. I believe it was WIFR, but might have been WREX (I worked for both). Being a COMS/Radio,TV,Film major this was like a dream job and I didn't care I wasn't being paid for it.

One day the local sports guy had an interview set up for a CBA coach from the Albany Patroons who were in town to the play the Lightning. I was running one of the cameras. Not being an NBA fan at that point in my life, I had no idea who this guy was that was being interviewed. In a year or 2 he was hired onto the staff of the Bulls and eventually became their head coach, Phil Jackson.

All I really remember about the interview was he was really tall, looked weird and was super nice to everyone in the studio. Wish I still had that resume tape, would love to go back and watch that interview.

- Pat from Fort Lauderdale writes:

Senior year at UCF, a buddy and I took self-defense for women. It was us and about 70 broads. The proctor was a retired Orlando police officer who wore NY Giants zubas and a fanny pack to every class which I’m sure he was carrying multiple weapons in.

He started the course off by telling us "Joe Blow doesn’t care if you’re on your period, he will rape you!" The girls were aghast, I had to cover my mouth to contain the laughter. We had to execute about 60 self-defense moves as our final exam, I got an A.

I was going to kill off the 2-club Invitational project after 2023, but now so many people want it on their summer schedule that I have no choice but to push on

My friends were so right. Killing off the 2-club was one of the dumbest things to ever go through my head. It just needed to be brought to the mainland so wives wouldn't think their husbands were going to Put-in-Bay to get rocked & end up in some bar with a bachelorette party.

56 people played in the 2024 Invitational, and I'm already getting emails from those who want in for 2025, including Great American® Vern in SW Washington who's like 85 years old and wanting to fly across the U.S. to play in this event.

Talk about pressure.

- John writes:

Hey Joe. Just getting a jump on some Christmas ideas. Wanted to surprise my brother with a trip to the 2 club invitational. Do you know when it will be next year.

We’d be traveling from PA and wanted to make sure it would fit into the summer schedule. Thanks.

Kinsey:

John, I promise to have a date to you before December 1. Let me contact the course owner to get on his schedule. If you need a ballpark idea, my goal is to have it one of the first two weekends in August. That seems to work best.

Hang tight.

Which one of you big spenders had one in 1998?

Do you remember your emotions as you fired up one of these for the first time?

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Jim M. wanted to make sure you guys saw this one from over the weekend in Canada

What the hell is wrong with Canada lately? I believe this is now the second violent encounter on a Canadian golf course in like 2-3 months. I thought Canadians were known for being way nicer than Americans and super well-behaved.

Why the change, Canada?

Is this legal?

Why don't you hear about politicians who promise to ban politicians from texting our phones? I want a candidate to put that on his/her platform.

And I would pay extra in my YouTubeTV bill to block election ads.

- Jeff H. wonders :

If you're burning 2X4s this fall in your fire pits

- Jeff B. in Colorado has a warning:

Just a heads-up that a lot of modern construction 2x4 lumber is treated with chemicals, and if you're burning them you want to make absolutely sure nobody is in close proximity down-wind of the smoke. Those chemicals, when burned and inhaled, can cause pretty significant lung damage.

Where are the Ts traveling this winter?

- Mike T. was asked about his winter travel plans and he has delivered the itinerary compiled by Cindy T.

England, Spain, Portugal, the south of France then driving around Italy, including Sicily! 3 1/2 months, leaving 12/1

That's it. We're dialed in. October is pretty much over because you're going to be worthless at work on Halloween while thinking of booze, hanging out with neighbors and having fun.

Plus, you're off Friday and looking to let loose.

It's going to be 80 degrees here today. The sun is out. It feels like mid-August.

Let's go get after it.

