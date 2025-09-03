Emily Blunt's Tight Blue Dress With No Bra Look Leaves The Internet In Awe, Belichick's Balloon Arch & Cubans!

Do you have people on your Facebook feed who are always taking photos with their mouths obnoxiously opened wide?

I do, and I'm constantly trying to figure out why their mouths are so open.

What's so funny? Do they purposely pick the wide-open-mouth photos to make them look happier than the normal Facebook user? Are they actually that happy? I have my doubts. What skeletons are people trying to hide via mouth-wide-open photos?

Booker can't fool me with these photos. Total fraud.

Reaction to Johnny Manziel refusing to grow up and move on in life

— Mike from Layton, one of the great Screencaps mailers, puts some perspective on Manziel's recent comments about the Browns:

Been a while since I've written for SC but Johnny Manziel brought me back.

A little context for why I can speak about him: I covered him at Texas A&M as I was the sport's editor for The Battalion, the Aggies' student newspaper during his time there. My task during that season was to cover the football beat and was there all season. I was on the field for the Alabama upset which was one of the best games I've ever been to. It was at that point where I stayed to believe that Manziel could actually win the Heisman Trophy. Had there been a playoff back then, the Aggies would've been a tough out.

On the field, Manziel was electric and was king in College Station.

Off the field and especially at Nothgate, the drinking district of College Station, Manziel was legendary for partying, drinking and other shenanigans.

Off the record, a lot of his linemen told me they were concerned for how he was not taking things serious but were riding the wave of the season. Moreso, they were beginning to be concerned for his well-being. Even the following season, word was getting around of how much he was partying in Austin. Again, the success on the field masking the of the field stuff. When you have tutors doing the homework & schoolwork for you, it's easy to find the time to go crazy every night.

When the Browns (who sadly is the team i root for) drafted Manziel, word from his camp was what a horrible city he was going to. During the pre-draft process, he was getting his hopes up to stay in TX and play for the Cowboys.

Manziel flamed out in Cleveland because he wanted to force his way out with his documented antics. His camp thought that after Cleveland, maybe he could've latched on to another team in a better city. As we know, his 2 seasons in Cleveland would be it for Manziel in the NFL.

Manziel came out this week and mentioned how Cleveland was horrible and didn't have the support for him to succeed. Says he wants the Browns to go 0-16 every season.

Manziel, just as back in college, is nothing more than an insecure coward who never had to be accountable for anything in his life and has the audacity to throw stones while in a glass house himself. Cleveland, for all the jokes, didn't fail Manziel. The Manziel family and Johnny himself are to blame for his poor choices and behavior.

I pray that he can have someone help him because in all these years, not a single soul has tried to actually care and help this guy. And for 2 seasons, I had a front row seat to his destruction.

Kinsey:

It's great to hear from Mike from Layton. Mike is the Millennial who told me a few years back that he had always lived in an apartment and was about to buy his first house and his first mower. I could feel the excitement in his email over making it to this major moment in his life. That email has stuck with me. I had no idea he was writing about Manziel back in the day. During Manziel's days in Cleveland, Browns fans legitimately wanted to break my legs for my reporting on Manziel. Remember the infamous rolled money in the bathroom photo? Yep, that was my report. See below.I received what I believed to be legitimate physical threats over that photo. You're damn right I thought Browns fans were crazy for supporting this guy who wanted nothing to do with Cleveland. It was the worst possible spot for him to be drafted. Dysfunction meets dysfunction. What could go wrong. Johnny chooses to be a degenerate. He's to blame for his circumstances. He turns 33 in December. His family's responsibilities are long over. I'd push back on the theory that nobody has tried to help him. Johnny doesn't want the party to stop.

Is it worth a confrontation in order to live the #RespectSummer lifestyle in your own home?

— John from SD made a business decision:

The wife broke these out three weeks ago and I quickly put them away and created a contentious moment. I said it’s still August and you’re not putting these out yet. They came out again this weekend and my better judgment is to let it be. Tail end of summer.

Are we about to enter a new Golden Age of comedy?

Sketch comedian Druski is out with a new white face redneck NASCAR bit where he turned white to pull off the bit. Yes, that guy with the patriotic pec tats is black.

Now we have Theo Von with the wheels spinning in his head. Let's do this in the name of comedy. An old-fashioned stereotype-off!

But…it can't just be everyone making fun of white men. If we're going to do this, we can't be canceling white men like Theo for fighting back with his own sketch comedy.

Is America ready for this? I have my doubts, but I'm hopeful.

Cracker Barrel fans fight back against me saying the food is still atrocious

— Jim L in Indy writes:

Long time since my last email. I'm of your "experienced" demographic at 70 (71 in less than 2 weeks!), and am quite content to sit back and enjoy the outstanding content you provide here, without comment.

However, your observations about your local Cracker Barrel happened to coincide with my Labor Day visit to the Cracker Barrel in Bardstown, KY.

My wife, Laura L in Indy, two close friends, and their adult daughter, did the Bourbon Trail thing in Bardstown over the weekend. We had a fantastic time, btw.

Anyway, Labor Day, and all the local dining and drinking venues were closed, so Cracker Barrel was our only option (beside McD's) for breakfast.

To say the Bardstown CB exceeded expectations is an understatement.

I had biscuits and gravy, two eggs over medium, the loaded hash browns, bacon, and coffee. The portions were just right, the food was well prepared and very tasty, and I have to give a special shout out to our waitress Katrina. High energy, very friendly, and kept us well supplied with coffee and biscuits. Might be an outlier, so YMMV.

But we were all quite impressed with the whole experience. The place was packed, too.

Finally, the Bardstown weekend was excellent! We didn't have a single bad experience the entire weekend. Our hotel, the local eateries and drinking establishments, and the distilleries we visited were all outstanding!

Keep up the great work!

Why isn't there Crossfit coverage on OutKick?

— Todd asked a question that caught me off-guard:

Wondering why there is no discussion or stories on Crossfit. I believe Clay used to participate even if he didn't say much about it.

Seems like with the SC demographic of emergency responders and military folks there might be some interest in stories, but what do I know.

Kinsey:

What would you like covered?

Todd wrote back:

More of a discussion of it as a sporting event like any other. The Crossfit Games just ended and that was a multi-day event with lots of participants and spectators.

Kinsey:

Here's how this works:

Have a take. Email it to me. I post it. Screencaps readers determine if it's something they want to engage in.

We just came off a massive weekend of college football and Screencaps readers who were sucking down Cutwater margaritas at their lake houses.

If you want to talk Crossfit, come up with a topic. Don't just lecture me that we're not covering a niche sport.

As a bonus, you can also go to the PRIVATE Screencaps Facebook Group and ask others about the Crossfit event, start topics, etc.

I hate to bust Todd's Crossfit balls here, but I don't like it when readers send in emails wondering why we're not talking about a topic.

I don't have the time in my life to cover every topic for every reader.

A year ago, I put up $2,000 out of my pocket to sponsor a Screencaps Ragnar Relay team. Todd, where the hell were you? We spent a month talking about running through Kentucky.

You could've joined the team.

######################

And that is it for this beautiful Wednesday morning in early September. Guys, it hasn't rained here in what feels like 40 days. I mowed last week, but the yard is dust.

Tonight, we're supposed to get rain! Fingers crossed.

Let's get after it today. Keep grinding.

