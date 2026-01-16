Star Actress Suffers Brutal Injury Filming Sex Scene: DETAILS

Emilia Clarke didn't have the best day on set while filming a sex scene for the show "Ponies."

Clarke is one of the most famous actresses in the world, thanks to her starring role in "Game of Thrones" for eight seasons.

Her career took off like a rocket, and she's never looked back since. Now, she's starring in the Cold War spy saga on Peacock.

Turns out being an actress comes with some health risks.

Emilia Clarke suffered injury during sex scene.

The former "Game of Thrones" superstar revealed that filming a sex scene for the show took an unexpected toll on her body.

Specifically, it resulted in a pretty serious injury.

"Three men, in a number of hours. Just keep bringing it — I’m going to sit on this thing, you’re going to bring them in, we’re going to pretend to have sex. I broke a rib that day," Clarke told The Wrap when discussing the situation.

Clarke's co-star Haley Lu Richardson confirmed her account of the injury, telling the outlet, "She really did. She’s such a tiny little sensitive body, meant she broke a rib."

To be honest, I've never seen "Ponies" on Peacock, although the trailer does look pretty entertaining. I might have to give it a shot now.

The filming is, apparently, so intense that poor, sweet Emilia Clarke broke her rib filming a massive sex scene. What the hell is going on with the plot and the set?

Wild thing to happen for a TV show. You'd think she was actually a spy in a hostile situation.

Nope! Just an actress on a TV show!

Hopefully, Clarke managed to make a full recovery and is back to 100 percent. You never want to break a bone, especially a rib. What a wild life to be living. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.