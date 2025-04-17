Elon Musk's (Alleged) Baby-Making Operation Sure Has The Internet Buzzing

In a story that will be read for generations, the Wall Street Journal unloaded one for the ages on Wednesday in a report on Elon Musk's (ALLEGED) baby-making operation.

The premise of the story is that Musk's in a race against time to repopulate the world and to do that, he must find women who are up for being impregnated. The paper used Ashley St. Clair, one of Musk's (ALLEGED) baby mamas as its main source.

She lays out how Musk, 53, (ALLEGEDLY) ended up getting in her pants and how she became pregnant, while also detailing how another Internet socialite was approached about also having one of Musk's babies.

We're talking one of the wildest rides in journalism history right here, folks.

Trust me, if you were ever going to get a Wall Street Journal subscription to read one story, this is it. Buy a month, or whatever is necessary, and get this story on your phone.

Why is Musk looking to have so many babies with smart women, influencers and women who are good at tweeting?

Musk, according to the Wall Street Journal sees this as a race against third-world countries where adults are hammering out kids left and right while here in America, those with the money aren't getting married and definitely aren't having babies.

Enter the biggest swinging dick sperm slinger of our generation.

Musk, who has at least 14 kids (the WSJ says sources believe that number is higher), told Nick Cannon and his 12 kids to take a seat with the news that St. Clair had a kid with the Tesla founder.

Then you have guys like former NFL running back Travis Henry (11 kids with 10 women) and defensive back Antonio Cromartie (12 kids, 8 women) who are in the same ballpark.

The problem for the athletes who like to go around banging women is that they don't have the funds to keep their baby-making operations above water financially. Eventually, those game checks stop coming in.

For Musk, the money spigot ain't shutting off which means he can cruise Twitter looking for hot, smart influencers who might want to help repopulate the world.

Is it the same strategy as a guy like Travis Henry? Not even close.

But, it's the one that Elon has cooked up and now you have the Internet analysts losing their minds even though Elon reportedly offers a nice compensation package to the baby mamas.

St. Clair says she was offered $15M up front and then $100,000 a month in support until the child turned 21 to keep quiet. We're talking $40,200,000 over the life of the 21-year-deal.

The offer was turned down.

You know who isn't throwing around the sort of money to baby mamas? Travis Henry. A quick Google Search reveals he pocketed somewhere around $12,000,000 over his NFL career.

Why didn't Ashley St. Clair take the financial deal from Elon Musk?

"The agreement prevented her from speaking about Musk in relation to the child or disparaging him, but didn’t bar Musk from speaking negatively about her if he wanted. St. Clair would have to pay back the $15 million lump sum if she broke the agreement," the Wall Street Journal reported.

"One of the main sticking points, she said, was that it would make her son feel illegitimate. The agreement didn’t provide support for their child if he became gravely ill or a trust fund or life insurance if Musk died before the child turned 21. The agreement would also not have an allotment for security expenses."

Do yourself a favor and read this story. It doesn't disappoint.

Is it morally wrong for Elon to ask women to be his baby mamas? The internet reacts