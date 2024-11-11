Elon Musk Reacts To 'SNL' Parody With Just Seven Words

Elon Musk didn't need many words to react to "Saturday Night Live" making fun of him.

The "SNL" episode from this past Saturday night was the first since President-elect Donald Trump cruised to victory in the election over Kamala Harris.

It's a new era in America, and the reactions to Trump's win are all over the place. Some people are having hilarious meltdowns. Others are taking to the internet to show their support.

Elon Musk reacts to "SNL" parody.

Dana Carvey appeared on "SNL" as Elon Musk to make fun of the richest man in the world campaigning for and supporting Donald Trump. Musk seems to think liberals are triggered by Trump's victory.

"They are so mad that @realDonaldTrump won," Musk tweeted in reaction to the moment on SNL.

He later tweeted that Dana Carvey simply sounds like himself. It's hard to argue with that point from the Tesla founder.

Carvey doesn't sound anything like Elon Musk does, but I don't think "SNL" really cares about that.

Elon Musk was arguably Donald Trump's biggest supporter in the election, and there's no question his support helped move the needle.

Musk was an energetic advocate for the 45th and now 47th President. He hilariously jumped out on stage during a rally in Pennsylvania.

Now, "SNL" has Dana Carvey playing the eccentric billionaire following Trump's election victory. I definitely wouldn't say it's among the show's best work, and it's clear Musk would agree.

However, comedy should always be defended, even when it falls flat. It's the attempt that matters. Having comedy - even when it fails - is a sign of a very healthy society.

What did you think of the "SNL" moment? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.