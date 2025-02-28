Elon Musk And Joe Rogan Discuss DOGE, Epstein Clients, AP, X, 'Nazi' Salute And More

If it weren't for a fiery throw-down inside the Oval Office between President Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, the press would have spent its day scrutinizing Joe Rogan's interview with Elon Musk.

The interview covered every topic, from DOGE to Jeffery Epstein clients, the AP, aliens, and unidentified aerial phenomena.

DOGE and NGOs

During the discussion, Rogan questioned how any American journalist could rail against DOGE, given Musk's estimates that the program could save the U.S. an estimated $100 billion per year.

"If you pay taxes and you don’t like that you have to pay so much in taxes and then you find out that there’s significant fraud and waste that’s been exposed, you should be celebrating it," Rogan commented.

Musk called DOGE the true "first threat to bureaucracy."

"The reality is that our elected officials have very little power relative to the bureaucracy until DOGE. DOGE is a threat to the bureaucracy—it's the first threat to the bureaucracy," Musk said on why DOGE has had its authority challenged in court.

"Normally, the bureaucracy eats revolutions for breakfast. This is the first time that they're not, that the revolution might actually succeed, that we could restore power to the people instead of power to the bureaucracy."



While on the topic, Musk called government-funded NGOs a "gigantic scam" and detailed how DOGE discovered how $1.9 billion was given to an NGO that had no prior activity before receiving funds.

"I have to be careful that I don't push too hard on the corruption stuff because it's going to get me killed," Musk joked.

"[By the way], NGO's are a way to do things that would be illegal if they were the government, but are somehow made legal if it's sent to a so-called nonprofit. It's a gigantic scam. Maybe the biggest scam ever."

Elon's "Nazi salute"

In 2025, the American Left calls anyone who is a considerable threat to its movement a "Nazi." Or something like a Nazi.

So, critics of Musk and free speech aggressively latched onto Musk's gesturing, Roman salute to Trump crowd members last month, claiming he was using a Nazi dog whistle.

Musk calls such accusations "absurd" and "liberal propaganda."

Rogan joked back, "You did it with a little enthusiasm that probably wouldn’t be recommended with hindsight."

Rogan noted that there's video of Tampon Tim Walz making the exact same gesture as Musk, yet no one in the legacy media bothered to question his intentions.

"It's coordinated propaganda," Musk responded.

Why Elon voted for Trump

Musk told Rogan that illegal immigration was the driving force behind his support for Donald Trump, saying the Democrat Party wanted to use illegal immigrants to turn the U.S. into a one-party state:

"You put 200,000 illegals in there, and they have like an 80 percent likelihood of voting Democrat - it's only a matter of time before they become citizens. Then those swing states will not be swing states in the future and if they are not swing states, we'll be a permanent one-party state country—a permanent deep blue socialist state.

"That was the game plan - that is still the game plan - and they almost succeeded. If the machine, of which the Kamala puppet was the representation, had won, that's what would have happened.

"The reason I went so hardcore for Trump was because, to me, this was a fork in the road—like a very obvious fork in the road. If they had another 4 years, they would legalize enough illegals in the swing states to make the swing states blue states."

Elon and Rogan on Epstein clients

On the topic of Jeffrey Epstein, Musk called his clients "powerful politically" and "very wealthy," mentioning Bill Gates, Bill Clinton and LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman by name.

Musk then claimed Hoffman was "so intent on destroying Trump" out of fear he'd release the Epstein files. Axios, which reported on Musk's comments about Epstein, said, "Hoffman didn't immediately respond to Axios' request for comment."

"I think the public will be rightly frustrated if no one is prosecuted for the Epstein client list," Musk told Rogan. "At least the top five ... There should at least be an attempted prosecution of the worst offenders," he told Rogan.

Elon on buying Twitter

There's an argument that, given the censorship efforts in 2020, Donald Trump would not have won the election last November had Twitter still been under previous ownership, which, per internal documents, had suppressed content on direct behalf of the Biden administration.

"What is it like to buy a company for $44B and then people call you a Nazi on the platform you just bought?" Rogan asked.

"I did naz-i it coming," Musk answered.

Rogan concluded that the "world would be a very different place" if Musk didn't buy Twitter, now referred to as X. Musk agreed, saying he "would have been suspended a long time ago."



Check back to OutKick this weekend for more coverage on Rogan's interview with Musk.