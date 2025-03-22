Elon Musk Vows Bombshell Lawsuit Against Nasty Democrat After Disgusting Smear

Elon Musk appears to be done with the baseless smears against him.

Musk has turned into a major villain for liberals after becoming a prominent figure in President Donald Trump's second administration.

The Tesla founder and X owner has been tasked by the President to identify waste, fraud and abuse in the government, and slash it wherever it might exist.

For some reason, that makes him a bad guy to the left.

Elon Musk vows legal action after "Nazi" accusation.

Musk is facing mounting resistance from liberals, including unacceptable attacks on Tesla. Now, he's fighting back and going on offense after an insane moment that aired on CNN.

Former Democrat Congressman Jamaal Bowman - the man who famously pulled a fire alarm for no justified reason - appeared on the network and declared that Musk is a "Nazi."

You can watch the insane moment unfold below.

Well, Bowman might want to make sure he has some really good attorneys because it sounds like he's about to be sued by the world's richest man.

"I've had enough. Lawsuit inbound," Musk tweeted late Friday night in response to Bowman's comments.

It's, honestly, nothing short of insane how common it has become for people to accuse people they don't like of being Nazis. AOC literally called Trump a "racist" and a "neo-Nazi" just days after he was shot during the now-infamous Butler, PA rally.

To be clear, calling someone a Nazi is unhinged and not at all accurate. The Nazis launched a massive war in Europe in WWII that resulted in tens of millions of people dying. It was the worst war the world had ever seen, and it was led by a genocidal regime.

Elon Musk is a tech genius and a billionaire. You might not like him, but last time I checked, he doesn't round up and slaughter people while invading other countries.

Words also have meanings. When they're used incorrectly, it waters down the true meaning. If people just throw around terms like "Nazi" and "racist," then the words won't mean anything when they, very obviously, have specific definitions that carry significant weight.

Some people need to go outside, get some fresh air and then read a history book because Elon Musk is not a Nazi in any sense of the word. Now, he's gearing up to file a lawsuit, and maybe that's exactly what's needed.