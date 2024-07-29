Elon Musk Destroys Gavin Newsom With Hilarious Tweet

Elon Musk nuked Gavin Newsom with a truly incredible tweet.

Musk has been known to troll people on social media, and the man is legitimately a funny guy. Not only is the founder of Tesla and SpaceX and owner of X, but he has legit comedy skills.

He put those skills on display late Sunday night when he obliterated the California governor with a very simple tweet.

Elon Musk drags Gavin Newsom.

Newsom tweeted that he's going to sign a bill that makes it illegal to modify someone's voice for an ad in response to a clearly fake Kamala Harris video.

The video in question is obviously not real and a joke. Yet, Newsom apparently wants to outlaw it. Musk wasn't having any of it.

"I checked with renowned world authority, Professor Suggon Deeznutz, and he said parody is legal in America," the billionaire tech titan responded.

Boom roasted.

Isn't the internet an awesome place? We have one of the richest men on the planet casually hopping on social media to obliterate the California governor.

That's what the kids like to call a killshot. There's no coming back from that for Newsom. Is it a bit of juvenile humor? Sure, but who cares? It's absolutely hilarious.

Gavin Newsom apparently wants to make parody videos illegal, which is absolutely bonkers. This is the United States of America. Humor isn't just legal. It should be encouraged. The more humor we have, the better the country will be, and that includes parody videos mocking politicians.

Mocking politicians can get you killed or imprisoned in many parts of the world. Not in the USA. In this country, we have the freedom to slam and roast politicians, and that includes parody videos.

Elon Musk also has the freedom to absolutely humiliate Gavin Newsom in front of the world. His response currently has a staggering 7.8 million views, and I'm sure that number will only go up.

Props to Musk for continuing to be an absolutely hilarious guy, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.