Elon Musk Crushes Nasty Liberals, Shares Important Message: WATCH

Elon Musk has a very important message to share about comedy:

It's okay to laugh!

Wokeness has killed comedy in America. It's sad, but it's true. There are very few truly funny things left in entertainment.

People started worrying about offending woke losers, and it resulted in comedy turning into a joke. That's why people like Shane Gillis and Tim Dillon are so popular. They're an example of what true comedy is, and Musk wants to see more people push the envelope.

Elon Musk shares pro-comedy message.

The Tesla founder and X owner touched on the subject while speaking Thursday at CPAC, and his message is one worth listening to and sharing.

"Have a sense of humor. The left wanted to make comedy illegal. You can't make fun of anything. Comedy sucks. Nothing is funny. You can't make fun of anything. It's like, legalize comedy," Musk told people in attendance.

He's 100% correct!

You can watch his comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

We need to get back to the old ways of comedy. We need to get back to the era of when there were a few great comedies coming out in theaters every single year.

Let's go back to the time of "Superbad," "Tropic Thunder," and "The Hangover." I truly can't remember the truly *GREAT* comedy film.

Fortunately, the podcasting space has people like Dillon, Gillis and some others who truly do not care what the woke mob thinks.

That's why they're so insanely popular while more vanilla options are completely irrelevant. Watch my interview with Tim Dillon if you want proof of how little that man cares about offending people.

Props to Elon Musk for reminding people it's okay to be funny. Comedy should be edgy, push the envelope and offend you. That's what people want, and comedians who deliver it will make insane amounts of money. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.