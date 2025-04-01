Elon Musk Claims He's Given Influencer Ashley St. Clair $2.5 Million For Child He Doesn’t Know For Sure Is His

Elon Musk is a very busy man. He runs several companies that do everything from churning out electric vehicles to sending rockets into space.

He's also working hard to uncover government corruption with a role in the Department of Government Efficiency. That last part isn’t sitting well with people. Some are in panic mode and everyone's MSNBC-watching aunt up in arms about it.

Musk's Tesla vehicles and dealerships are under attack, and he's somehow still found the time for romance. Good for him, everyone needs someone or a few someones - to each their own - to spend their downtime with.

This downtime can sometimes produce children. He's up to 12, possibly 13, children now with several women. On occasion there can also be some drama associated with that. Musk is obviously very skilled at time management and found some time to get into it.

The woman who claims to be the mother of his 13th child, influencer Ashley St. Clair, had a video of her selling her Tesla to "make up for the 60% cut that Elon made" to her son's child support go viral on Monday.

Musk saw the social media platform now owned by one of his companies and responded. He wrote, "I don’t know if the child is mine or not, but am not against finding out. No court order is needed."

He then added, "Despite not knowing for sure, I have given Ashley $2.5M and am sending her $500k/year."

Elon Musk and Ashley St. Clair aired it out on social media

That can certainly buy a lot of diapers. St. Clair offered up her own response to Musk's claims and gave her version of how this has all played out up to this point.

"Elon, we asked you to confirm paternity through a test before our child (who you named) was even born. You refused," St. Clair wrote.

"And you weren’t sending *me* money, you were sending support for your child that you thought was necessary … until you withdrew most of it to maintain control and punish me for 'disobedience.' But you’re really only punishing your son."

She added, "It’s ironic that your last effort in court was to try to gag me while you use a social media channel you literally own to distribute derogatory messages about me and our child to the entire world. It’s all about control with you, and everyone can see it."

"America needs you to grow up, you petulant man-child."

St. Clair, the NY Post, filed a paternity petition claiming that she and Musk conceived the child during a January 2024 trip to St. Barts.

The 26-year-old influencer included a photo of Musk holding the child. She claims that the 53-year-old billionaire has seen the child on three occasions.

Money can buy a lot of things, but it evidently can’t keep you away from relationship drama. Musk is at the very least knee-deep in that at the moment.