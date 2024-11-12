'SNL' Member Shares Comically Dumb Story About Elon Musk Making Her Cry: VIDEO

"Saturday Night Live" cast member Chloe Fineman wants people to know Elon Musk doesn't find her funny.

The Tesla and SpaceX founder appeared on the NBC sketch comedy show back in 2021, and he triggered people this past weekend when he claimed Dana Carvey's parody of him was simply done because people are mad about Donald Trump winning the election.

Fact check: Almost certainly true.

"SNL" cast member claims Elon Musk made her cry.

In a now-deleted TikTok video, Fineman claims the X owner made her cry because he didn't find her sketch idea funny.

"You made, I, Chloe Fineman burst into tears because I stayed up late writing a sketch. I was so excited. I came in. I asked if you had any questions and you stared at me like you were firing me from Tesla and were like, ‘It’s not funny.' I waited for you to be like, ‘Haha, [just kidding].’ No, then you started pawing through my script like flipping each page being like, 'I didn't laugh. I didn't laugh once. Not one time.' Cut to the sketch. Made it on, and it was fine and I thought you're really funny in it. You know, have a little manners here, sir," Fineman told her followers.

It's unclear which specific sketch Fineman was referring to in her video. You can watch her full comments in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Nothing like whining online about Elon Musk allegedly making you cry to prove you're definitely not hurt. She's not mad. Please, nobody write on social media or anywhere else that Fineman is mad and holding a grudge since 2021. That's definitely not the case.

It's totally normal to rush to TikTok to claim someone made you cry after saying a sketch idea wasn't funny. Are you sensing my sarcasm?

You should be because I'm pouring it on like maple syrup over a stack of fresh pancakes. If you find yourself complaining on social media about something completely not serious that happened three years ago, then it's time to put the phone down.

Life is too good to be this offended by being told you're not funny. If anything, this reaction proves you're not funny at all.

There's plenty of people who, I'm sure, don't find me funny at all. Do you think I care? Absolutely not because I don't have time to worry about the haters and critics while fueling the OutKick engine. I'd suggest you all have the same attitude.

Instead of taking my advice, Fineman is whining on social media. Very tough look for the "SNL" cast member. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.