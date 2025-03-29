Country Music Star Has Fans On Edge With Powerful New Video, Sets Internet On Fire: WATCH

It's time to take a victory lap when it comes to Ella Langley and her recent viral antics.

The "Nicotine" singer has been on a wildly impressive run lately with her music and on social media. She's clearly cemented herself as the biggest female name in country music.

The talented singer certainly doesn't seem interested in giving up the throne, either. Langley recently sparked engagement rumors after fans noticed a massive diamond rock on her finger.

The country music star debunked the engagement rumors without expanding on the truth.

Ella Langley releases new music video.

Remember when the ring video blew up and I suggested that it might all be tied to a music video? Do we all remember that?

You all should.

I'm not the kind of person to brag, but I nailed that prediction.

Langley dropped a music video Tuesday for her hit song "weren't for the wind," and it certainly has her fans fired up.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Langley, once again, put on a masterclass for country music fans, and the video is already going viral with plenty of reactions in the comments:

The voice, the charisma, the talent, the swagger, the authenticity, MEGA star in the making!

There are a few who give me hope country survived the bro era…this is gold

This whole era of songs from you have been heaven

i didn’t even let the video start before giving it a thumbs up 😭 if ella’s in it it’s going to be amazing

One of the greatest voices in country music today, I'm sure of it.

Best country artist out right now.

Ella Langley has a wonderful voice amazing songwriter great storyteller my favorite country music 🎶 singer

Song of the year, Artist of the year..

Authentic country music can’t get any better! Young lady with an old soul

I absolutely love it Ella what a story telling song just keep up the good work.

Thank you for bringing back the country music I used to know.

Props to me for nailing the ring prediction, and props to Langley for continuing to prove she's an unstoppable force in country music. Let me know what you think of the music video at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.