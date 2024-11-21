Country Music Star Goes Viral With Adorable Dog Video: WATCH

Ella Langley is going viral for all the right reasons.

The popular country music singer has been on a rocket ship in the industry, and her momentum definitely isn't slowing down.

It seems like she manages to do something pretty regularly to move the needle. Whether it's releasing new music or smoking something with a bow, she's on a roll.

That now includes a dog video!

Ella Langley goes viral with dog video.

The "nicotine" singer shared a cute viral TikTok video of herself with her dog during what appeared like a police bomb sweep at a venue, and her dog seemed genuinely confused as to what was happening.

There are few things more entertaining in life than watching a confused dog try to work through a situation in its brain.

Check out the adorable video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

You will never find me complaining about dog content. That will never happen. Nothing gets the blood going like a great dog video.

There are two kinds of people in this world. Those who love man's best friend and those who are wrong. Having a great dog is like a cheat code in life.

Clearly, Ella Langley is a big fan of her dog, and I feel the same way about all the dogs I've ever had. Below is a picture of my all-time favorite dog that passed away about 10 years ago.

Gray in the face and still eager to play!

Props Ella Langley for going viral with a dog video. You love to see it. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.