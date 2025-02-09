Country Music Star Shocks Internet With Powerful New Song: WATCH

Ella Langley, once again, has the internet's attention.

The 25-year-old country music sensation is taking the industry by storm, and has turned into a true star over the past year.

Turns out she's an absolute content machine, and a Venn diagram of her fans and OutKick readers is pretty close to a perfect circle.

Ella Langley goes viral with unreleased song.

Well, Langley managed to spin up the internet into a frenzy when she performed a new and unreleased song during a recent show.

A TikTok user captured it, and did the internet a huge favor by sharing it. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Is Ella Langley ridiculously talented or is she ridiculously talented? The answer is yes, and anyone who says otherwise has absolutely no idea what they're talking about.

It's been a ton of fun watching her career explode, and her renegade vibes are great for country music. Plus, she absolutely knows how to move the needle.

It's a rare talent, and one we like to see here at OutKick.

I can't wait to see what she manages to cook up next. I have no doubt it's going to be awesome. Make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.