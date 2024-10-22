Country Music Star Humbles Fans In Funny Viral Video: WATCH

A funny video of Ella Langley humbling her fans is making the rounds online.

As OutKick readers are well-aware, Langley is one of the fastest rising names in the country music industry. She's been on a very impressive run, and it appears she has no intention of slowing down.

Every new song she releases seems to blow up online and draw great reactions. One of the smartest decisions she made for her career was to team up with mega-star Riley Green.

Ella Langley humbles crowd thinking Riley Green is coming out

Langley and Green have released two hit songs - "you look like you love me" and "Don't Mind If I Do" - and she's also joining him on his upcoming tour.

Everything the two touch together seems to turn to gold…..but she might also be interested in making a name by herself, judging from the viral clip.

Whiskey Riff posted a video Monday night of Langley doing a small show when she announced she had a surprise. Naturally, people started to think the "Worst Way" singer might be coming out. She wasn't impressed.

"No, it's not Riley Green. So, get that out of your brain. Just go ahead and get that sh*t out. Let's go ahead and get that out. He has a show somewhere. I don't know," Langley told her fans with a bit of a testy tone.

You can watch the moment unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Now, there's obviously no need to take this situation too seriously. She's just cutting it up with her fans who seemed to think Riley Green was going to walk through the door.

Was there a bit of a feistiness to her tone? Without a doubt. She didn't even hesitate to fire back at the idea Riley Green was coming out.

Now, will people break this down like the Zapruder film to try to claim there's an issue between the two? I'm sure some people will because the internet is an incredibly dumb place at times, but let's not overreact.

It's a funny viral moment. Nothing more. Nothing less.

What I do know for sure is Langley continues to impress, and that's not going to stop in the near future. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree!