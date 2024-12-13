Country Music Star Goes Viral With Awesome Instagram Photos

Ella Langley dropped some behind the scenes photos from her Opry performance earlier in the week.

The country music superstar has been on an awesome run lately, and she has lots of momentum behind her.

She's had a monster 2024. Multiple hit songs with Riley Green and a growing profile is boosting her to superstardom status.

Plus, she's pretty good with a bow.

Ella Langley goes viral with awesome photos.

The "you look like you love me" singer performed at the Grand Ole Opry earlier in the week as part of the Opry NextStage series.

It's just the latest sign that she's here to stay, and she also gave her fans a behind the scenes look at the action with several photos on Instagram.

Check them all out below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Is Ella Langley a star or is Ella Langley a star? The answer is obvious, and the answer is yes. I discovered her pretty early on in 2024, and haven't looked back since.

I might not know many things, but I know how to spot talent in the country music industry. She has it in overwhelming amounts.

Langley cranks out great music, seems to have an awesome personality and is now going viral with a behind the scenes look at the Grand Ole Opry.

What's not to love?

I can't wait to see what Langley does next, and I have no doubt she's also in for a monster 2025. Props to her for continuing to climb the ladder in the country music world. That's what we're all about here at OutKick. Let me know what you think of her and her music at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.