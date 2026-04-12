Ella Langley Has Good Old Boys Barking On IG Over Her Lake Content, Masters Gnomes Street Hustler & MEAT!

Ella Langley knows how to create attention on Instagram where the good old boys can't get enough of the rising superstar country singer.

Twitter and Screencaps readers can't get enough of these reports I get from Anonymous Masters Employees

SeanJo is off this morning and hunting for Big Foot. It's no big deal to step in since I have to get the boys to the batting cage by 9 a.m. this morning. I was up anyway.

Off we go!

— The original Anonymous Masters Employee sent this dispatch very, very early this morning:

First off, I think the pay is strictly based on position not seniority. Being a beverage attendant for several years now my hourly rate is no different than when I started ($10/hr). I am surprised to learn that sandwich makers are NOT paid a higher rate.

But I have questions. When exactly does his shift begin and end? Sandwiches are delivered to our food service bays from a cold storage facility next to the stand early in the morning and throughout the day. I was always under the impression it was done during the night which to me would justify a higher hourly rate. Seems like depending on when you sleep, you could potentially get to watch hours of golf with no strings attached.

Also, the pimento cheese recipe is allegedly some deep dark secret like the formula for Coke. Are y’all privy to its makeup? Are you required to sign some sort of NDA? Not to mention the chicken and egg salad recipes. I need to know.

Seems like today that Rory just couldn’t stand success and has now cone back to the field. I was beginning to think there was another potato famine in Ireland there are so many Irish here. I have seen (heard) dozens and dozens of Irish come through my concession line this week. Nice chaps though.

Lastly, the ANGC is such a class organization. Employees during Masters week are recognized if their birthday occurs during the week. In the past ANGC would send them some sort of birthday card and a Masters cookie. Now, they send them a yellow Masters flag with a sharpie for all their coworkers to sign and a birthday card. This is for any of the tournament employees that are hired for just this one week. Whether you are a beverage attendant or sandwich maker being paid $10/hr. Not a big deal but just a nice touch.

What happens if you get caught with a cellphone at Augusta National from a very, very well-placed source with many, many years of experience inside the gates

— My very, very well-placed Augusta National source tells me

If you get caught with a cell phone, almost universally your tickets will be taken and the holder won't get them next year.

The person with them is not banned per se, but their tickets are lost. That's why it is so risky to give someone a ticket, If they screw up, it's the ticket holder who pays the price.

Meta glasses are an emerging issue, and we've also found Oakley Versions. The private company that staffs the entrance gates to enforce club policy goes over that in their training.

Same with watches with phone capabilities. I'm sure people get on with those all the time, they get caught when it rings, or you see someone talking into their wrist.

It's hard to differentiate a big electronic watch from a phone watch and keep the lines moving at the gates. That being said, there are people whose sole job is to find them in the course.

Trying to beat the system is a risky endeavor, not worth the risk.

— Do you remember "Masters Girl," who went viral a few years back on the No. 16 tee box? Her father is a Screencaps reader who even showed up to the Two-Club Invitational a couple of years ago and won it. Charles was in Augusta this week. He writes:

Happy masters weekend Joe.

Looks like we have a few screencappers in Augusta as patrons, volunteers, security, workers etc!!!! Daly is still the Top Dawg even though Hooters is gone. A SUNRISE over the new establishment.

Question 1- What is the most common request for gear for those that are there? I can say the 1/4 zips are the most popular by a long shot!!!! I really didn’t know this was a thing until Canoe Kirk wore such glamorous gear. A few samples:

Saw another dude walk out with four huge bags of pimento cheese and egg salad sandwiches - enough to feed a small village.

Back to the 1/4 zips…while packing I pulled these out - are these all 1/4 zips or some of these considered vests or rain jackets. Especially the short sleeve versions…

Masters meat!

— Galen in Sunset Beach, NC is eating well this weekend:

Hey Joe,

Hope you are enjoying the action with a stacked Leaderboard ready for Sunday at The Masters!

I used Moving Day to give a Masters tradition a little twist. A local Sausage Works place came out with Pimento Piggies in honor of golf’s Holy Week. It is a Bratwurst stuffed with Pimento Cheese.

I grilled a pack and put them on the standard pimento cheese with white bread. Pretty solid sammich!





CONTACT! CONTACT! CONTACT!

📩 Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail

Send your photos, stories, tips, rants—whatever you’ve got.

▶️ YouTube: Screencaps with Joe Kinsey

Subscribe for new videos, rants, behind-the-scenes, and more.

🐦 Twitter/X: @JoeKinseyexp

Tag me or drop a DM.

📸 Instagram: @OutKickScreencaps

You guys need to start tagging me on content you're seeing.

📘 Facebook Page: Screencaps on Facebook

👥 Facebook Group: Join the Screencaps Community

Connect with fellow Screencaps readers.

🗞️ Sign Up for the Screencaps Newsletter:

Make sure you're opening the newsletter or don't sign up. You'll hurt the open rate.

👉 Subscribe here

🗂️ Catch Up on Past Editions:

Missed a column? The Screencaps archive has you covered.

👉 Visit the archive

Robot mowers at the golf course

— Voiceover Mike in California writes:

I was surprised when I showed up for my usual back 9 Friday morning and saw two robo mowers on the 10th hole. I never saw them return to the base and they just seemed to chug along all morning. Interesting addition to a city run course.

Mowing is racism?

— Tom in Clarksville checks in:

Joe - not sure if you have seen this tiktok but i feel like TNML nation needs to get on Tok an rebuff this crap...

PS - my son planted his garden yesterday, probably too early but he was so excited. We started small, I gave up some of my lawn for him to have a garden. We will see how he does. Mrs. Screencaps operation is still the goal for the winter.

Kinsey:

Remember, these are the scumbag LIBS who want to take away your mowers, blowers, edgers, trimmers, etc. It's Masters Sunday. I'm trying to stay calm after watching that video.

Did a Screencaps reader find a Big Foot track?

— John emails me:

I've been going out to Uwharrie National Forest here in NC for years, lots of strange occurrences like footfalls, rock-knocking and heavy breathing around the campsite. Took this photo years ago of what appears to be a smallish footprint in a creek bed DEEP in the woods off the beaten path. This area of NC in Montgomery Co definitely a hot spot!

The Ts make a stop in Red Rocks

##################

That is it this morning. I have to get the boys over to the batting cage to get some swings in. Hope you guys enjoyed this Sunday Screencaps. Any concerns that it wouldn't be a great one were put to rest when I saw a Big Foot email.

Wait until SeanJo sees me stepping on his turf.

Go have a great day.

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :