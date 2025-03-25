Country Music Star Stuns Internet With Edgy Instagram Video: WATCH

Ella Langley put the internet on notice with a new video.

Langley has been on a generational run lately with her country music songs and social media. The popular "i blame the bar" singer recently sparked engagement rumors after a massive diamond ring was spotted on her hand.

However, she debunked the rumors and speculation shortly after they spread all over the internet. Well, she once again has people talking.

Ella Langley goes viral with new Instagram video.

Langley hopped on Instagram rocking an outfit that didn't go unnoticed and the video was set to the classic country song "Baby's Got Her Blue Jeans On" by Mel McDaniel.

It's safe to say Langley knows exactly what she's doing when it comes to moving the needle.

Give it a watch below.

As you'd expect, people immediately took notice in the comments:

What’s it like to be God’s favorite

🙌

Oh hell yeah

I watched this about 30 times

This fit is soooo good!!!

POPOFF

There's no doubt Langley is a star, and she's an expert when it comes to generating attention online. Don't think for one second her little engagement shtick wasn't planned and on purpose.

Now, she's followed that up by rocking some blue jeans that have the internet talking and paying attention. I believe this is what the kids call elite skills.

Death. Taxes. Ella Langley going viral. Three things you can always count on in life. Let me know what you think about her music and career at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.