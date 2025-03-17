Country Star Releases Chilling Cover Of Famous Song, Makes Fans Go Wild: WATCH

Ella Langley has the internet on edge after dropping a new video over the weekend.

Langley has become one of the most recognizable talents in country music over the past year, and her rise to the top of the mountain has been a ton of fun to watch.

She's incredibly talented when it comes to dropping music, and she also has some edge and grit to her. That's a lethal combination!

Ella Langley goes viral with cover of famous song.

Well, she hopped on TikTok over the weekend to drop a new video for her fans, and this one has people talking.

She performed an acoustic cover of Gary Stewart's classic song "An Empty Glass."

She performed an acoustic cover of Gary Stewart's classic song "An Empty Glass."

As you'd expect, it didn't take long at all for the comments section to erupt with reactions:

Did Ella Langley do it again or did Ella Langley do it again? The woman is a legit talent who just keeps pumping out content and going viral.

I'm not sure there's a woman in country music right now with more momentum than the 25-year-old Alabama native.

I'm not sure there's a woman in country music right now with more momentum than the 25-year-old Alabama native.

It should be a lot of fun to see whatever she cooks up next.