Country Music Star Sets Internet On Fire With Viral Video: WATCH

Ella Langley decided to go viral one last time before 2024 comes to an official end.

The "you look like you love me" singer recently posted a bunch of photos on Instagram recapping her incredible year, and let's be clear, Langley's run in 2024 was nothing short of unrivaled. She turned herself into a major player in the country music space.

Ella Langley goes viral with new video

Well, it appears dropping a bunch of photos to recap 2024 simply wasn't enough for the young country music star. She posted a TikTok video wrapping up her biggest moments from the past 12 months, and there's no doubt this one is a must-watch for her fans.

It will erase any doubt the haters or critics might have that she's the real deal. She had an absurd 2024 and deserves to celebrate it.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's been a ton of fun watching Ella Langley blow up over the past year. It seems like everything changed when she released the hit, "You Look Like You Love Me" with Riley Green.

She was already doing well prior to that track, but teaming up with Green certainly took things to a new level.

She hasn't looked back since. Now, she goes viral with just about everything she does. That's the sign of a true star.

