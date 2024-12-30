Country Star Goes Viral With Instagram Photos, Closes Out Year Strong

Country music star Ella Langley continues to prove she's not slowing down.

Langley moving the needle online has become her new norm. Whether it's dropping great country music, showing off her archery skills or just about anything else you can imagine, she simply doesn't miss.

The "Nicotine" and "you look like you love me" singer is outrageously talented, and that's led to her having a significant following.

In fact, I'd argue there's no woman in country music at the moment who is bigger.

Ella Langley closes out 2024 with viral Instagram post.

Well, it's the end of December, Christmas is behind us and we'll soon be welcoming a new year. It was a great year for a lot of people, and it was huge for Langley's career.

How did she celebrate? By dropping some viral pictures and videos, including shots from Christmas and of her dog.

Who doesn't love dog content to wrap up the year? Check it out below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Now, I don't want to get into a contest with Langley about who has better dog content, but check out this beast below:

Doc is the next great hunting dog.

Now that we've got Doc on the record for OutKick readers, let's pivot back to Langley knowing how to, once again, go viral on Instagram.

The young woman is a rising country star, and nothing can stop her at this point. The photo dump above is closing in on 70,000 likes as of publication.

Those are some big time numbers from the "hungover" singer.

Props to Langley for continuing to cook online. That's the kind of content we'll never get tired of here at OutKick. Let me know what you think of her at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.