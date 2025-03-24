Massive Elk Hammers Vehicle In Crazy Viral Video: WATCH

A massive elk wasn't happy to see some Park Rangers.

We've been on a crazy run with OutKick Outdoors (bookmark this page, and check it daily for the best nature and animal thunderdome content on the internet), and we're just getting started.

We now have another must-watch video that shows just how crazy wild animals can get at times.

Elk rams Park Rangers vehicle.

The popular Instagram page @touronsofyellowstone posted a video of a massive elk bull sprinting at a Park Rangers vehicle and hammering it with its antlers.

Don't mess with the animal thunderdome.

Check out the incredible footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

As I often say, nature isn't a Disney movie. Wild animals aren't your friendly household dog. They're beasts that won't hesitate to jack up your world.

We have example after example of what happens when people get too close to wild animals. It rarely ends well, especially in national parks.

In this case, there wasn't even an idiot tourist that sparked it. The elk saw some vehicles he felt were in his space, and felt the need to remind them who is king.

Imagine how much worse it would have been if the Park Rangers hadn't been in vehicles and were just walking around. Not great!

Always keep your head on a swivel when dealing with nature. That's the best advice I can offer in these situations. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Love all things hunting/fishing/camping/outdoors? Follow OutKick OutDoors on Instagram and TikTok!