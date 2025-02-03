Elk Fights Off Wolves In Video That Will Leave You Shocked: WATCH

An incredible video shows off a bull elk fighting for its life against a pack of wolves.

Elk fights off pack of wolves.

There's a never-ending stream of content that comes from the national parks. It's a target rich environment, and that includes a stunning video posted on Instagram by @strategist.to.naturalist.

The video shows a large bull elk fighting off multiple wolves attempting to kill it. It's nature in its purest form, and I'm happy to say I enjoyed the ending.

The caption on the video states the following:

"A yet to be named wolf pack, which formed last winter, has been successfully hunting elk on the National Elk Refugee for the last month. Yesterday morning, the pack crossed the Gros Ventre River north into Grand Teton National Park. Over just a few hours, the wolves attempted five separate hunts of bull elk in the park, though all five proved unsuccessful. The same bull elk was the target of at least two of the hunts (the two shown in the video that take place out in the sagebrush flats rather than on the slope of the butte). Although the bull elk got a few licks in, kicking at least one wolf and hitting another with its antlers, and was able to hold the pack off, the chases left it utterly exhausted."

It's always great to see the good guy win, and in a battle between a massive elk and wolves, you better believe I'm siding with the elk.

Wolves can be one hell of a menace farmers and ranchers have to deal with. They're not out of a Disney movie.

They're a problem that's often best handled with a rifle. Not that I would ever encourage anyone to break state or federal laws, of course!

Elk, on the other hand, are some of the most majestic animals you'll see in the wild, and the meat from them is incredible. I've never personally killed one, but I've eaten plenty of elk meat. It's insane how tasty it is. It's right up there with venison.

