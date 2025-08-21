Massive Elk Snaps Antlers During A Nasty Fight Caught On Camera: WATCH

An incredible video perfectly captured the insanity of nature.

OutKick's readers know that the animal thunderdome and nature can be absolutely crazy at times. It can be uplifting and awesome.

It can also be a house of horrors. You never know what you're going to get, and a new viral video is must-watch content.

Elk snaps its antlers during fight.

The popular Instagram page @goodbullguided shared a video of two massive elks locking antlers and trading blows……to the point one had its antlers snapped partially off.

Whiskey Riff speculated the fight went down in Estes Park. You can watch the incredible video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

When I first watched the video, I thought the object moving on the ground was a rattlesnake that got kicked up.

It took me watching the video a few times to figure out that it wasn't actually a snake at all. It was part of one of the elk's antlers ripping across the ground.

It just goes to show how hard these two animals were hitting each other that one lost part of its headset.

What do you think of the awesome video? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.