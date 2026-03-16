Massive Elk Charges Man In Wild Viral Video, Shows Nature's Carnage: WATCH

An incredible video shows why you don't want to mess with wild animals.

As OutKick readers know, wild animals don't want to be your pets. In fact, I'd encourage people to keep a safe distance from wild animals.

Nature isn't a Disney movie. It can certainly be beautiful, but it can also be a house of horrors. That leads me to an insane video of an elk going viral.

Massive elk charges man in viral video.

Footage recently shared by The Untamed View shows exactly why you don't want to upset a massive elk.

The footage filmed in Estes Park, Colorado shows a giant elk charging a man the animal apparently felt was a bit too close.

Not great!

You can check out the video below, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

And that, my friends, is the last kind of situation you want to find yourself in. You might think you're tough. You might even be tough!

Good luck fighting a fully mature male elk and coming out the other side as the winner. That's simply not going to happen.

Generally speaking, elk aren't an incredibly aggressive animal. Having said that, all wild animals can have a mean streak in them if they feel threatened.

That's more or less what appears to have happened in this situation. Fortunately, nobody got hurt.

Always keep your head on a swivel when dealing with nature and the animal thunderdome, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.