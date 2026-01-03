Elizabeth Hurley Starts Off 2026 With A 'Bang' At A '007' Party, Cig Raw Dawgs A Q-Zip & Mayo Goes Flying

I get emails all the time: ‘Where are the positive stories on the news? Why don't I hear about Great Americans doing great things to make this a better place to live?'

This morning, I challenge you to watch this story from Detroit. I know this guy. I've shared hotel rooms with this guy. I've run two-club golf tournaments with this guy. I've done hundreds of AM radio segments with this guy.

If I could ever get Bellino to fail at one of his radio jobs, I'd push management HARD to hire him at OutKick, but the guy is so damn successful at what he does, including helping run his family's grocery business, that I can't get him to OutKick.

Enough of these scumbag Somalis and their fake daycare centers. Sit back and appreciate Great Americans doing great things. Show this to your kids.

If you're in Monroe, MI, or close, go get some MEAT from Danny's Fine Foods.

What have I been up to over the last week or so?

I've been watching football. Are you serious? What have I been up to? I'm just like you guys — my ass has been planted in the man cave analyzing football games. And tweeting here and there. I don't like to tweet much when I'm off work because then it feels like work, but when I see moments like this one, I have to strike.

This tweet ended up doing pretty well.

Joe, did you see Cig raw dawging that q-zip at the Rose Bowl? Guys, I just told you I'm DIALED IN. The text group lit up when Cig prepared to take the field with this look. Canoe Cuck & Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green tried to make fun of the guy and then he went out and absolutely embarrassed Alabama with that look.

They're too hard-headed to realize that 2026 is the year of the Q-zip. It's no longer called the ¼-zip. I learned, via Facebook ads that won't stop popping up, that it's now the Q-zip. Please use the right headline on your emails going forward on content that is related to Q-zips.

In other HUGE NEWS, this John Daly Masters Week nugget was dropped over the holiday week. It turns out Big John will be moving across the street from the old Hooters to the Top Dawg Tavern, which is actually CLOSER to Augusta National than the old Hooters. RIP.

The Top Dawg hasn't announced it's full plans with JD, but the bar has a massive parking lot that has more than enough room for Daly's RV. Will Top Dawg allow the RV to make its return like the old days at Hooters?

Buckle up.

— An Augusta insider (I don't like to use real names because everyone in Augusta seems to be worried Augusta National will retaliate in some fashion for talking about anything associated with Masters Week) says that's exactly what the plan is:

I wanted to send you a quick email and let you know some insider information I found out here in Augusta, GA. I have found the home of John Daly for this year’s Masters Tournament.

One of the managers I know well told us that they have an agreement with John to come to their parking lot to set up shop. He will be in their back parking lot, so not right off Washington Rd but still in the same area as the old Hooters.

Thought I would share and let you pass the word to your followers.

Is ESPN so broke that it won't get Laura Rutledge a golf cart or do you think they're making her do this as a content play?

They drive golf carts across football fields to pick up football players with broken legs. You're telling me that ESPN is paying billions, yet they can't get Laura a ride across the field? I've been at the content game a long time. It feels like this is just a content play by all involved.

How are SEC fans feeling right now?

— Jim T. in San Diego is taking the pulse of the South:

The bluest of SEC's supposed blue bloods just got humiliated by a B1G 10 traditional doormat. Miam's beat-down of the Buckeyes suggests it's very possible the SEC will get zero teams in the final. Which would be, what, three years in a row?



No wonder the SEC Commish wants a guaranteed spot in the final - his teams certainly can't seem to earn their way in.

— Chris Y. sends a message to Ohio State fans:

People don’t hate Ohio State. People love underdogs and shutting up loud mouths.



Last night was simply two birds with one stone.

Kinsey:

Chris Y. is a Texas Longhorns fan who predicted the Longhorns would beat the Buckeyes 69-2 on Jan. 10, 2025.

Those gloves definitely say ‘Redskins’

Care to explain your racist past behavior, Hill Dawg?

I don't know what this is all about

— Club Champion Shawn from Cypress, TX writes:

Let's put this ridiculousness to rest. Who cares whether Die Hard is a X-Mas movie or not. I don't get it; watch the freakin' movie or don't watch it. Ugh. Move on already to something important like, I don't know. On this page, I'll tell y'all if it's worth the printed hang.

Submit the idea and I'll decide if it's worth a mention, f<ckers.

Would you drink it?

— Mike T. in Idaho emails:

Sherry barrels in Spain.

Costa Rica for New Year's

— Mike N. was on the move this week:

Sorry about your Buckeyes. Pulling for my dad’s Hoosiers today. Is Ohio State more hated than ND & Michigan? That would surprise me.

The waterfall is from La Fortuna, Costa Rica. The sunset (obviously I sit on the Pro sunset/ sunrise SC contingent) is Potrero Beach (black sand). 8 pack of Coke for $8 but included a collectible Christmas village house (battery included) that lights up and plays music. Tempted to get full set of 3. The cheapest beer is the local Imperial and is $12/ 6 pack.

New Year's Eve quail poppers

— Travel Ball Hardo Chris B. in Houston went back to his trusted appetizer for his final meal of 2025:

###########################

And that is it for this Saturday morning. I'd like to thank SeanJo for holding down the fort while I was off. I noticed he spent New Year's week in some house on the ocean. I had no idea SeanJo rolled like that. Big dawg behavior out of him. I like it.

Anyway, things are back to normal starting Monday morning as we get started on the run to the Super Bowl and then all the way to the Final Four. We buckle down on Monday.

Have a great weekend.

📩 Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail

Send your photos, stories, tips, rants—whatever you’ve got.

🐦 Twitter/X: @JoeKinseyexp

Tag me or drop a DM.

📸 Instagram: @OutKickScreencaps

You guys need to start tagging me on content you're seeing.

📘 Facebook Page: Screencaps on Facebook

👥 Facebook Group: Join the Screencaps Community

Connect with fellow Screencaps readers.

🗞️ Sign Up for the Screencaps Newsletter:

Make sure you're opening the newsletter or don't sign up. You'll hurt the open rate.

👉 Subscribe here

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :