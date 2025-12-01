Elizabeth Hurley Slips Into One Of The Bikinis She's Selling At A Big Discount, Kiffin Memes & MEAT!

Plus: Indiana IS NOT the No. 2 team in the country

Well, how are we all feeling this morning with Ohio State restoring order, Lane Kiffin giving us incredible drama and the Vikings trotting out a guy who may never see an NFL field ever again?

What a weekend. Between Ohio State casually kicking Michigan's ass to the point where it might've been the lowest stress I've felt in that series since J.T. Barrett got the first down in the 'Shoe back in 2016.

Even when Michigan got the big run to start the game, the field goal, then Sayin threw the INT, my heart rate was fine. The boys didn't panic. Ryan didn't panic. The defense settled in. Sayin settled in and then it was purely clinical.

It was such a relaxing Saturday. The basement was 70 degrees. I never left home and just consumed so much football that by the time Notre Dame was kicking Stanford's ass, I faded off to an amazing night of sleep.

What do I think about the Lane Kiffin saga? Hoes are going to hoe

— Eric in Bloomington, MN writes:

Joe- as a source of reason in this typically insane world, I'd like your thoughts on Lane Kiffin to LSU and try to make some sense out of what is going on in my head.

I don't blame him for going, he wasn't going to be at Ole Miss for 20 years, but the way he's doing it is absolutely awful. Is there a worse way to leave than to abandon your team as you enter the playoffs, and for a rival? Might as well hang a big sign that says "all that talk about teamwork... nah... it's always about me". Good luck trying to convince future players about "commitment".

After all of his troubles (Raiders, Tennessee, USC, etc) I thought Kiffin had grown up and life was more than just the next "big thing". My impression was that he was as committed to the premise that "what" you accomplish is equal to "how" you do it. I've had high respect for him as a coach and leader for the past decade, but more so as a man who got his priorities straight: Apparently I was very wrong.

I understand that LSU is a premier program, but considering what they did to Brian Kelly while he was coach, the Governor's involvement, the pathetic way they have handled Kelly since he got fired — why would anyone want to go to LSU with these knuckleheads in charge?

Did Kiffin really think Ole Miss would let him keep coaching? That's crazy! There are too many points to make about how stupid, illogical, and unrealistic that would be. If it wasn't for his ego, I'd be shocked he even asked.

Bottom line- I thought Coach Kiffin was better than this, but it would seem a dysfunctional organization in LSU (Athletic Department, University, and Governor's office) is going to get a slick confidence man with a recent knack for winning games and witty Instagram posts while adding a noticeable deficiency in honor and commitment departments. It's a match made in hell: or Death Valley. They deserve each other.

Kinsey:

I'm begging the SEC to never change. I do not want new rules in place to prevent what just went down at Ole Miss. That was incredible drama. Did you see the reaction of the college guys who were middle fingering Lane at the airport like it was some scene straight out of a 1980s Mid-South wrestling bit? That's the South that I love. That's the passion, outside of Ohio State, that you just don't get in the Big Ten. I want heels doing heel work and Lane is just married to the heel role. Southern wrestling loved to hate its heel wrestlers. SEC football is the modern-day 1980s Mid-South. Lane is a throwback. You know how your wife has a friend that is addicted to drama? I'm talking about the woman who's been married 2-3 times, maybe has kids with two baby daddies, and is always posting cryptic Facebook messages about her life? Lane is the male version of that woman. Shame on you (not Eric specifically) if you fell for Lane finding God and then using religion to deflect from his decision, blah, blah, blah. Guys, these coaches, like Lane, are in the entertainment business. There's nothing holy about any of this. This isn't the 1960s. Outside of a select few, they're all hoes who belong to the streets. Jim Harbaugh belonged to the streets. Brian Kelly didn't mind turning a trick and then hitting the golf course after robbing LSU boosters. Jimbo Fisher didn't mind turning into a hoe for that A&M money. Why would Lane leave for LSU? I think Lane gets bored. Soap operas need fresh storylines and LSU provides it. More history. Bigger stadium. Money. Power. More eyeballs. Better tradition. Bigger platform. Bigger egos. More 5-stars.

Is Indiana-Ohio State the de facto national championship?

— Jim T. says so:

Ohio State - Indiana is the de facto real national title game, no matter what happens with the bowls ...

Kinsey:

We have to have an honest discussion here, and I just need to say it as nicely as possible: Indiana has played a complete shit schedule and isn't second-best team in college football.

Yes, IU has that Oregon win.

Outside of that, there isn't an impressive win on the schedule. What's the second-best win — Iowa?

Indiana should actually be penalized for its shit preseason schedule. If I'm an SEC fan, I'm furious that B1G officials are floating this theory that no matter what happens Saturday, both teams should get byes.

In other words, don't schedule anyone difficult to open the season. That's bad for fans.

Georgia is the No. 2 team in the country. Yes, there are cupcakes, but there's also Georgia Tech, Texas, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Alabama on that schedule.

‘What I’ve Learned in Life'

— Greg in SoCal writes:

Two thoughts Joe:

Former CEO of my firm retired and went to work at a client, where I was subsequently assigned. In conducting some diligence on his style, another co-worker of mine summed it up as this: "Good enough isn't." Simple, yet effective; has stuck with me for a long time.

From my personal experiences over my 38+ years (recently retired), I believe that people are either "givers" or "takers" and sometimes it takes a long time to truly decipher who is who. Be a giver.

— Chris B. from Florida, but I think he moved, writes:

Hi, Joe — to those who say "work smarter, not harder," I offer this suggestion: what if you did both?



BTW, the reader who bought and fixed up that Smoky Mountain house did a great job. We rent STR’s a lot, and this one ticks all the boxes.

We have to address the price of things heading into Christmas

Mrs. Screencaps and I took time out of my busy football-watching schedule to get out of the house Sunday to hit a few stores and we ended up in two stores that caught my attention: J Crew Factory and Arhaus.

Now, Arhaus, for those who aren't from this area, is a higher-end furniture store that is aiming for customers living in $750k and up houses. But here's the deal: Mrs. Screencand and I used to have no problem finding pieces to buy from them. We have two tables that came from Arhaus that didn't turn us poor. Mrs. Screencaps has two cherished Arhaus blankets that didn't cause me to flinch.

Yesterday, we walked into the store and I saw a round end table. Simple table. Not big. Not small. Big enough for a lamp and space for maybe an iPad. I figured $500 or maybe $600.

Mrs. Screencaps took a look at the label and revealed that the piece was $1,100 with 30% off.

What the f*^%? It was rather sobering.

Meanwhile, at J Crew — disclaimer: I haven't purchased anything from J. Crew since Costco came along — basic ¼ zips were listed at $110 (complete bullshit pricing where they're playing on emotions) with 50% off. That's right, a $55 ¼ zip that you can buy from Amazon or Costco at like $24.99.

‘Show Us Your Meat’

— Chris W. shows off:

The Ts have a new grandson!

— Mike T. and Cindy T. sent in a photo over the weekend:

#########################

That is it this morning. I know you guys are going to act like you're working hard. Try to ease back into the work week. Sit down. Cruise Screencaps and then answer those emails.

