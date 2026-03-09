Elizabeth Hurley Slips Into A Dress She Wore In 1997 With Absolute Ease, Joe Burrow Working It & Spring Break

$105 batting gloves: Make Rec Ball Great Again

Lololololololol.

Combine the batting glove price, the rising admission prices at tournaments this summer, the price of gas and hotels that aren't getting cheaper and you have a recipe for further destruction of the Middle Class.

It might not happen in my lifetime, but there will come a point where we see parents decide it's not worth it. In our local league, last year, the 13-14U league had two rec teams.

This year? There are three teams with 13 players each. Is this a sign parents have hit the wall and have said enough is enough, or is this an outlier? Time will tell. What I do know for sure is that there will be 40 local families that will be home on their patios suckin' down margs and not sitting in a Louisville Hampton Inn lobby fake acting like they care about the other families because their travel team is a FAMILY.

Uh, no it is not.

Heather, who drinks White Claws in the Hampton Inn lobby with your wife, would love for your son's elbow to blow out if it meant more playing time for her son. Quit telling me about this ‘We’re a FAMILY' crap.

How are the travel ball tournament prices looking? This is from a former Toronto Blue Jays minor league pitching coach. $54 admission price!!!!!!!!!

The REAL March Madness week

— Tom T. is ready for a MASSIVE week of basketball:

Just got finished watching UNI get their ticket stamped for the big dance! Next up, ASUN Championship. I am psyched for Championship week and the NCAA tournament!!

I am getting my bracket group together…hopefully we can get a dozen participants at $50 per entry. My team will not be going to the tourney this year, but that does not dampen my enthusiasm. The first round of the NCAA tournament has always been a holiday for me, ever since the late 70’s. I ALWAYS, ALWAYS take off Thursday and Friday, and I clear the calendar.

I want to watch 12 hours of single elimination basketball on multiple TVs for 4 straight days. It is something that I look forwards to every year…. It is a time marker……it’s the quarter pole of the new year. Curious to see how many readers treat this weekend with the same reverence.

This is the Urban Air where we held Screencaps the III's birthday a couple of years ago…looks like those days are over unless it's Saturday morning at 9 a.m.

Like the mall after 1 p.m. on weekends unless it's the Christmas season when they bring in the SWAT team to keep the peace, that will just about do it for this Urban Air that we used to frequent.

This place was already in a sketchy part of town, but enough suburban families went there to make things feel comfortable.

Then this video popped up this morning on the local news. Game…over.

Anonymous Masters Employee is all set for another year in Augusta

— AME writes:

The Masters is just around the corner and will be here before you know it. I’m planning on going back again this year and will every year as long as I’m physically able to. Concessions job and Airbnb have already been secured. I reached out to AME #2 to check in on his status. He won’t be able to make it this year for 2 reasons, ankle replacement surgery in the offseason and the conflicting Easter holiday. Hopefully back next year though.

In the meantime, as a warmup for the Masters, I signed up for a volunteer job at the Players Championship next week. Usually I try and target a walking scorer position since those get you inside the ropes walking with the players and scoring for the PGA. However, those spots were filled up but one volunteer job caught my eye that I thought would be a good replacement, hospitality on the 17th hole. Working the iconic island hole at the "5th major" sounds like it should be a lot of fun. I don’t know yet what I will be doing but I will have my head on a swivel for any content that should come my way. This will be my first time at Sawgrass and I’m looking forward to it.

Iranian hostages: Where are they now?

— Brad S. tips us off:

About the Iranian hostages: One of the young Marine guards taken hostage in 1979 is running for Congress in Wisconsin!

https://nypost.com/2026/03/08/us-news/former-iran-hostage-wisconsin-republican-kevin-hermening-draws-on-his-444-day-ordeal-in-campaign-for-congress/

Are there any oil guys who can help a reader understand pricing at the pump?

— Bob K. asks:

I know I am not a very smart man, heck, my mother named me Bob for a reason. I know some people on here are in the oil business, so hopefully someone can explain something to me. My local Gate convenience store ( they have about 100 locations ) has raised their gas price to $3.49 a gallon starting last Monday, increase of 54 cents " The war " only started last Saturday and my Gate down the street from me fills their tanks every Saturday, so according to the Manger at this location, the gas already in their tanks was already paid for.

I understand when they go to buy oil now, the price per barrel is around $90 dollars per barrel and they will pay more but why raise it on gas again already paid for. Is this just greed and taking advantage of a situation or is there a legit reason for the increase right away, what am I missing? One of the reasons I enjoy this page is I learn things

Lou tributes around the United States

— Bill C. saw this billboard in the Deep South:

Saw this on a couple of billboards around town this weekend. Seems a little out of place given that this is deep into SEC country with no ties to any in-state schools, but a fitting tribute nonetheless for a legendary, hall of fame coach and perhaps an even better person. I assume it was probably sponsored by a local Notre Dame alumni group.

One thing is for sure, you will not see any such tribute for Keith Olbermann when he goes (which can’t happen soon enough).

Kinsey:

That billboard is 100% running in NW Ohio. Saw it Saturday while we were on the road to the in-laws.

Screencaps readers are still talking about the men's hockey gold medal game

— Jonathan in St. Louis can't get this memory out of his head. It's burned there forever:

Morning Joe,



I hope this finds you well.



Chirping w/a friend this wknd about the Gold Medal Men’s game. Him and I hit on something right away that left both our faces melted. Matt Boldy’s first period goal. How badass! So gnarly. From a pure goal scorer too. Splits two of the best defenders in the world and beats one of the best goaltenders in the world. On his own. As good as a goal gets in any sport. Always a trip to see a dream one up goal happen in real life, especially on that stage.

#NotSponsored — I'm not sure an emailed has ever told me the Sphere wasn't worth it

— Nate in Minocqua, WI loved his visit:

Love the idea of what we would spend a premium on. Kudos to Michael in Smithfield.

Though a Gen Xer through and through (latchkey, alt music, etc., etc.), I must have been infected by millennials or whichever generation loves premium experiences over the money in their pocket.

One 'pay a premium' experience was U2 at the Sphere. A friend of mine had heard we were going to see the Packers in Vegas and said in no uncertain terms that we HAD to get tickets to the Sphere to see U2. No matter the cost.

The price per ticket had a comma in it. Crazy, I know, but I don't think I can put into words how extraordinary the show was and worth every penny. I included a few photos but they won't do it justice.

I'm reluctant to say 'see a concert there no matter who is playing' as there isn't enough money in the world to pay me to sit through an Eagles concert let alone pay for it. However, if someone is in Vegas AND a band they like is playing there, select tickets on the ticket master app (take a minute to let your eyes clear up from the tears of seeing the price and the fees), press the 'buy' button, and just GO!

MEAT and guys developing friendships with other guys

— Greg in Amarillo read last week's newsletter:

Still loving the column and the newsletter when I get it.

Regarding men with no or few close friends:

I would fall into that category specially now that I've moved from Denver to here after 50 years. I didn't have too many there either. My choice.

Since I've been here, I've met some people that I'm friendly with, and one that I would consider close.

My closest friends are actually a group of fellow motorcycle enthusiasts that I met on line 10 years ago through a forum. We get together several times a year in smaller groups plus a big get together at various points around the country. Incredible as it may sound, there isn't an axe murderer among us!

On another note, my wife and I have taken up watching Jeopardy! after many years of not. I do enjoy trivia. So we're watching and the wife says;

"They're so smart!"

Me: What???

Wife: "They're so smart!"

I look at her, you know, that look of incredulity we all have in our back pocket we save for just the right moments.

Wife: "What?"

Me: "I come up with this kind of stuff all the time and you tell me what an idiot I am and roll your eyes like they're a slot machine!"

Wife: "That's different."

Can't win.

Can any of you guys out there relate to that?

And finally I smoked up some ribs and brats Sunday night. Served with #notsponsored Stubb's BBQ sauce, which is the best by far. And it isn't even close.

Thanks for a great column and keep up the hard work!

Spring Break memories

— Rob M. in Florida says:

My Spring break stories come from a different angle. As a long time resident of The Free State of Florida ( since 1979 ) I’ve been a part of the spring break activities on the west coast of Florida forever. Growing up on Siesta Key, I’ve witnessed and taken part in a ton of activities

Siesta Key Beach- Always in the top ten of most beautiful beaches in the world, the white sand and the clear blue water make it look like you are in the Caribbean. One of the best parts of the beach is the large area of volleyball courts. The Cuervo Beach Volleyball tour used to come through there every year for a tournament, that’s how many courts there are. Here’s the scene from a fateful day sitting by those courts hammering cheap beer and admiring the scenery. My friend happens to notice four beautiful young ladies volleying a ball between them, not being one to miss an opportunity, he strolls his half drunken ass over to see if maybe they would like a game. Much to our surprise, they accept and what happens next is pure humiliation. We start the set serving, the guy who started this thing serves a routine shot over the net and this is when we realize we’re in trouble. The girls start moving around the sand like machines, jumping, screaming "Set!" "Volley!" and all sorts of other communication the I could not understand. The return of our pathetic serve comes back fast and hard, damn near killing me. It didn’t get any better after that, as a matter of fact, it got worse, we were destroyed, didn’t even score a point. After our defeat, we quietly thanked the girls for the game and slunk back to our chairs to resume mass consumption of cheap beer. Then I saw it, not sure how I didn’t pick up on it earlier, matching blue and orange bikinis and beach bags marked "University of Florida Women’s Volleyball". We were pounded into the ground by the UF Women’s team on Spring Break, to this day I’ve never been more proud of an ass kicking.

Bars- In a prior life I used to work as a bouncer in one of the largest and seediest dance clubs in town. During the spring break months it became a hot spot for the kids to come dance and drink cheap booze. The place was fittingly called "Animal House", and it lived up to it’s name. I could write a book about the Spring break stories coming out of there, most of them obscene. But I’ll give you two quick ones that I remember, please note, I could not drink while working, I had to deal with all of this sober.

Weds night Sink or Swim- $7 cover at the door gets you free booze and draft beer until midnight, then you get the wet T-shirt contest. Imagine if you will, hundreds of college kids swilling cheap speed rack booze for four hours and then watching/participating in a wet T-shirt contest. To this day I’ve never seen anything like it, young women willing to stand in a plastic swimming pool in front of a large crowd in their underwear and a cut up white tee shirt and have ice water dumped on them. The prize for winning this? $250 and a three day cruise, not bad for the mid 80’s, all it cost you was your dignity. Some of those girls are grandmothers now, God I’m old.

Mondays were reserved for the "Teen Night". We would open the club for kids 16 and up. We locked up the booze, shut off the taps and served soda. The kids would pile into the place, a capacity of 850 was met within an hour. Now, we did not serve alcohol, but we didn’t have to, the kids were pregaming before coming in. It was painful to watch teenagers learning how to drink, we would throw out more people on a teen night than any other night we were open. Some mouthy young men learned some painful lessons from well trained bouncers who tended to enjoy the job. One teen night this extremely intoxicated boy staggered into the women’s rest room and proceeded to vomit all over the stall, the women were running out ad screaming about a guy in the women’s room (yes, women used to get upset at this). I was the first one there, and quickly regretted it, the scene was right out of a horror movie. The kid had found his way to a stall and was on his knees heaving and crying. He had shit himself and was truly in a bad spot, I almost felt bad for him. Me and another bouncer picked him up by the shoulders and dragged him through the crowded club in all his shitty glory, careful not to get anything on us. Now, this is where his evening gets worse, instead of tossing him onto the street, we make him sit at the front of the club and call his parents to come get him. He begs us to just throw him out because being bounced off the pavement by two very large men is going to be way less painful than your dad picking your drunk ass up from a bar on a Monday night when you were supposed to be watching movies at a friends house. Dad is visibly upset when he gets there, helps Junior into the car and leaves, fun times. I often wonder if that kid remembers that night, do you think he’s a Screencaps reader?

What's it like living in Florida?

— Lee D. sent over this one:

Handmade pasta in Bologna, Italy

— Mike T. shows us more of life in 2026 around the world:

