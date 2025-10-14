Elizabeth Hurley Shows Fat Purple Hairs What It Looks Like To Be Hot At 60, Redskins Fan Fight & UM Is Down

Plus: Are the Buffalo Bills in big trouble? The stats aren't looking good right now.

What is up with the Bills?

Your Baker Mayfield for MVP tickets saw a big bump last night after that Josh Allen performance. Hope you jumped on that one Monday morning.

Where did all the Bills offensive weapons go or was Allen just making up for a lack of weapons?

— John from SD writes:

I know, beating a dead horse (again): the MNF double header isn’t going away anytime soon and will be back next Monday. We spend Saturday and Sunday flipping channels watching games and it’s fun and exciting.

On Monday night we should be able to be brain dead after being back on the grind on the job. Please, no more than one game!



The Bills aren’t looking great all of a sudden. At least da Bears made that game interesting.

— Chris A. wants to know how the Chiefs didn't have a penalty call Sunday night:

I am the last person to engage in conspiracy theories, but the Chiefs getting zero penalties in their game against the Lions makes it clear that the NFL did everything in its power to ensure that KC didn't fall to 2-4.

Zero penalties, ZERO! With all the holding and picks they do every play?

That and the magic "no need to measure" first downs, and Roger Goodell's jock sniffing on draft night, and NFL football on Christmas day no matter what day of the week it falls on, the NFL has zippy integrity right now. It's the WWE.

Speaking of which, isn't it great that, since ESPN basically owns WWE now, Sportscenter feels the need to fill its 25 minutes of show time that remains after commercials with WWE promos (but no highlights since that will discourage the rubes from signing up for the next PPV!) rather than, oh, highlights. It was bad enough when UFC turned into a huge money maker for them, and they trotted out every cauliflower-eared CTE patient to pump up the next UFC 853 event. Now I get five minutes of highlights in an hour. Ten minutes of Fit Check? Really?

ESPN sucks now, but they own every freaking sports property, so where else are you gonna go?

Kinsey:

In their Oct. 6 loss to the Jags, the Chiefs had 13 penalties.

Sunday night: ZERO.

Now, would a couple of holding calls have made much of a difference in that game? No, the Lions didn't play great while the Chiefs played with urgency, but come on, no penalties?

Make it less obvious, NFL officials.

How do I know it's mid-October without even looking at the calendar?

Answer: Heather Dinich resurfaces from wherever she spends 10 months out of the year.

And then we get mind-blowing content like this where she wonders if Ryan Day would leave Ohio State for Penn State.

Meanwhile, Heather is promoted by ESPN as a college football writer. A quick check of ESPN's archives shows that Heather's main beat is writing about the College Football Playoff "Bubble" where she spends column after column "projecting" the CFB playoff teams.

That's the extent of her reporting.

I'm sure it'd be a great job if you can get it.

A&M fans are starting to feel it…and by feel it, I mean they are starting to think about what they're going to cook up in the CFB playoff

The number of emails from A&M fans is on the rise. I can tell the Aggies fans are looking at that schedule and thinking there is a clear path to the playoff. With a massive road game at LSU looming, this week's trip to Arkansas becomes a huge trap game.

There is going to be some nervous eating and drinking going on in College Station.

— BBQ Bob checks in:

Smoked up 10 Tri-Tips and 10 pounds of sausage for the Big Aggie/Florida game on Saturday. We fed 75 people and had a great time before we BTHO Florida!

— Speaking of A&M fans and their food right now, Travel Ball Hardo Chris B. in Houston cooked up these:

Bacon wrapped dove with jalapeno, mushroom, onion and cream cheese.

The Canadians celebrated Thanksgiving this week

— Paul from Saskatchewan reports:

Please find attached a photo of our Thanksgiving (Canadian) supper. 22lb turkey prepared on smoker.

Kinsey:

Would you rather have Thanksgiving on a Monday in October like Canada or on a Thursday in late November when you get a four-day weekend?

Advantage: U.S.

Yes, the Canadians get a nice weekend in October to play golf, but give me the four-day weekend with 800 football games, college basketball, hockey, booze, gambling, Black Friday shopping fights, drunk family showdowns & Instagram models in riding boots like they're about to mount up in the Kentucky Derby.

How bad is the drought across a huge swath of the U.S.?

The future of nursing homes doesn't sound so bad

Hey, who wants to play 36?

Screencaps Jr.'s big upcoming junior high state championship meet has readers on edge

The big race is this Sunday and Jr. made the 10-boy varsity team, which will be the scores used to determine a junior high state championship team.

Making the varsity team was a big moment since there were numerous kids who could've been selected over him.

— John in Coronado emails:

Have loved reading about ScreenCaps Jr.’s budding cross country career. Takes me back to the early days of my daughter’s running career that ended up with her running at the Naval Academy (Beat Army!).

One question… Are you fielding NIL offers yet?

That is it for this random Tuesday in mid-October. The sun is out, again. It's been out for five straight months. I'm definitely not complaining.

Let's get after it.

