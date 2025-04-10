Elizabeth Hurley Gives The Maldives All It Can Handle Modeling Bikinis

Elizabeth Hurley has done it again. The bikini content machine is approaching a milestone birthday (60) later this spring and isn’t showing signs of slowing down at all.

The actress and model was back for what appears to be her annual spring vacation in the Maldives this week. As she did last year during a dominant visit, she added another chapter to a bikini legacy that will be studied by historians one day.

Hurley could be doing anything. She's choosing to continue to push herself and her bikinis beyond what past generations thought was possible.

There's no quit, only a dedication to add to her legacy. She did that with some Billy Ray Cyrus, his song She's Not Cryin' Anymore, a sunset on the water, and, of course, a bikini.

Hurley captioned the video, "The most glorious sunset in the glorious Maldives 💗"

The follow-up to that took the content to another level. She's all smiles, she's thanking sponsors and herself for the new bikini design, and she's still on top of her game.

Elizabeth Hurley is leading the way once again with bikini content

What's the secret? Not caring what anyone else thinks and doing her own thing. That's been her approach for several years now, and it's been working perfectly.

"I'm really all for everybody doing whatever makes them feel comfortable. I wouldn't want anyone to do anything because they feel they ought to. I feel very comfortable doing everything I do," she told Yahoo! Life in 2022.

"And if there was anything I was ever asked to do, which makes me uncomfortable, I wouldn't do it. The most important messaging for all women is be aware of what makes you feel comfortable. You know, if there's a trend going for doing something on TikTok or something on Instagram that everybody seems to be doing, but actually you don't feel comfortable, just don't do it. Find your own thing."

Elizabeth Hurley has found her thing and that's being a leader.