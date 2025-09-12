Elizabeth Hurley, 60, Hits The Red Carpet & Leaves Instagram Models Speechless, Swole Pack Fan & Highway Fight

The F-16s will be rumbling across the sky tonight in NW Ohio for Friday Night Lights

Let's start with this event that schools coordinated with the 180th Fighter Wing which is based just west of Toledo. We're talking seven high school football game flyovers in 15 minutes.

We're talking high school bands playing the anthem, students going nuts, a beautiful Friday night without a cloud in the sky, football players ready to roll and F-16s flying over.

I cannot wait to see the photos and content out of this one.

Does this happen in other parts of the country? I know there are Air Force pilots reading Screencaps who do flyovers at football games. Is seven flyovers in 15 minutes high? You've seen more?

Of note in this report from WTOL is that one of the F-16 pilots will fly over his son's game, park the plane, get out and go to the game. That's big boy stuff right there.

We finally have a photo of the closed Augusta, Georgia Hooters, and it makes me very, very sad

For those of you who walked through those doors and felt the energy inside those four walls, you know exactly how big of a kick in a gut this is to pop culture and the pilgrimage to The Masters.

If there was ever a Hooters to protect outside of the original location along a four-lane road in Clearwater, it was this Hooters even if it had to be picked up and located to a new piece of land across the street so Augusta National can own this sacred land.

Do something, Hooters. Don't let this building be destroyed. This is like Graceland for grannies. SAVE IT.

I cannot believe I'm about to write this…MY Reds have SUCKED ME BACK IN!

1 ½ games back of the New York Mets.

Do you believe in Wild Card miracles? Guys, we have a wild card pennant chase in mid-September and it's going to be in the upper 80s with zero chance of rain all next week. I'm going to get football and a playoff chase.

I apologize for giving up on this team. I thought for sure when they couldn't sweep the Mets and facing a West Coast roadie that it was over.

Turns out this team has a 12.6% chance of making the playoffs, according to FanGraphs.

They have a chance.

Hey Cracker Barrel, look at Pizza Hut finally figuring out that you have to poke and prod consumers with some nostalgia-fueled deals to trigger their brains

— Brett in St. Joseph, MO sent in this great report:

Our Pizza Hut was running this promotion tonight and the place was packed! I've never seen the parking lot as full as it was.

I'm not sure if this is a new thing, or not, but I can definitely see them doing it again.

Kinsey:

Like Hooters, I'm BEGGING Pizza Hut to create a simple marketing move that would go nuts on social media: BRING BACK BARTENDERS WORKING A KEGERATOR AND GET PITCHERS OF BEER ON TABLES.

Take one Classic Pizza Hut, bring back keg beer for the Christmas season, create Throwback Thursdays, bring in a jukebox, salad bar, an A-team of waitresses.

Instant marketing gold.

But this is a strong start in St. Joseph, Missouri. Credit where credit is due.

I love how Screencaps readers are creating competing tailgates

— Dawgs superman Sam L. who, it turns out, wasn't working for the CIA when he was flying around the world, writes:

A&M Mike N. likes 9am tailgates for 11:45 kickoffs

Vols John C.enjoys 9am tailgates for 3:30 kickoffs



That's cute.



We do 7am tailgates for 8pm games.



Yes, we'll be there this Saturday in Knoxville....



---------------------------

BTW, first game we got a live shot on local TV:

https://www.atlantanewsfirst.com/video/2025/08/30/uga-fans-line-up-dawg-walk-ahead-uga-season-opener/

Kinsey:

Guys, who is going to create something special at a tailgate this year? Who has a secret weapon? Dunk tank? Is there a new drinking game? Who is going to take their tailgate from a picnic to a tailgating masterpiece?

I heard you guys loud and clear over the 9/11 edition of Screencaps

— Homebrew Bill in Nebraska found perspective this week:

Thanks Joe. After the news yesterday a couple coworkers were almost cheering Charlie's death. I had to remember to bite my tongue and just finished my work and got out of there. If I were at a different point in my life, I would have quit on the spot.

24 years ago today I was in the dental chair getting my wisdom teeth pulled. The student working on me was from NY. His dad knew several people who worked in the towers.

As I get out and mow today I'll remember that sometimes change happens when you make your corner of the world a little bit better. Hoco pictures are happening in our yard tomorrow, and my daughter deserves it to look incredible.

Thanks for bringing a bit of sanity to this messed up world. God bless the Kirk family and all who he touched.

— From John in SD:

Thank you for the very thoughtful and touching Screencaps. I’m glad I read it at home after dinner, couldn’t keep the eyes dry once I got to the 9/11 posts. In retrospect, that probably happens every year when I listen and hear about a new story. That FDNY video broke me.



I’d be hard-pressed if anyone covered these two historical events/tragedies as well as you did. Thank you for your dedication and what Screencaps provides us on a daily basis. Keep up the great work!

— Voiceover Mike in California sent this one to the OutKick staff:

I wanted to say thank you to all of you, and everyone at Outkick. I'm so thankful that I stumbled on this site a few years ago and that you've become a part of my daily life on the internet. Sometimes it's to forget the day for a few minutes, sometimes it's to get a sane perspective, on both sports and life. Hug those you love.

— Rob M. in Florida checks in:

Thank you for the opportunity to express some opinions and a few Random Thoughts over the past year, it is truly an honor to see my humble words in featured on the best page. After yesterday’s tragic event, I thought a little more insight into what I see is happening in Stadiums and around the country might be in order.

I stand by my internet comment and the Keyboard Cowboys that inhabit it, they are truly reprehensible, the world they live in is a smoldering cesspool. However it seems that some of them have slithered out and have felt the need to show themselves. They not only show up at sporting events, they raise their ugly heads at grocery stores, Little League games and parking lots. They stand on the corner to protest with incoherent signs and scream at people they disagree with. There is only one thing though, this latest group of overeducated, underdeveloped blights on society are a small group of people, in thought and stature, they do not represent us. We are not them.

We are not them. We can go to a sporting event, enjoy ourselves and keep from being a meme on the internet the next day.

We are not them. We welcome our neighbors to our back yard, we break bread and share drink, even if we disagree on things.

We are not them. We work side by side, we help our fellow travelers if they are in need. We would not stand by and watch a beautiful young woman get stabbed and offer no assistance, we have daughters, we pray someone would help if it were ours in need.

We are not them. We stand for what is right, we defend those that cannot defend themselves. We are neither wolves nor sheep, we are the ones who protect the sheep from the wolves. We protect those sheep with the ferocity of a lion.

We are not them. We teach our children to say Sir and Ma’am . Our kids take a knee and listen to the coach when he speaks and raise a hand if they have a question.

We are not them. We have worked our whole life, we have contributed to society since a very young age. We mowed lawns, babysat the neighbors kids, washed cars and had paper routes. We teach our children the same values, we do not raise victims.

If there is one thing I have seen with the ‘Caps community, we all seem to have these values. We talk of irrelevant things, sometimes for way to long. We do not take ourselves to seriously, until it is time to be serious. We make a conscious effort to be good people, sometimes we fail. We are all of the above things and more, but the most important thing….?

We are not them. We mow on Thursdays.

— Al in Lansing, MI writes:

Well done on today’s Screencaps. It encapsulated a lot of thoughts and emotions regarding the tragedy and horror of Charlie Kirk’s death and that of 9/11/01.

During my lifetime I have been through the assassinations of JFK, MLK and RFK as well as the attempts on Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump.

Each time we have hoped it would be the last and yet here we are…..again.



I am angry and disappointed. Unfortunately, I am sure this will not be the last time either given our track record.



I close with; come quickly Jesus!



If that offends someone; I don’t care.

— Chris A. adds:

I work for a business that is run by a pretty conservative family. Most of the people who work for the company are conservative, as am I. But we don't talk politics at work. We go about our business getting our jobs done. We work with governments and companies to deliver work that is on time and on budget. That's what matters to the customer, and that is what they get. Politics would get in the way of our company's delivery of services and hurt our bottom line if we wore our inclinations on our sleeves.

Colleges, on the other hand, put politics first before the delivery of services to their customers. They use politics to determine what professors to hire or promote for tenure, and what classes to offer. The professors use their positions to influence their students rather than teaching them the subject matter for which they were hired. Since colleges are overwhelmingly liberal/progressive, conservative educators self-select and choose another field to get into, which perpetuates the college campus as a place where only one view is acceptable.

That's what made Charlie Kirk the threat that he was perceived to be. He went on college campuses and challenged the overwhelming orthodoxy there, and students could connect the dots to their feelings about what their professors were telling them. Kudos to the kids who realized that what they were hearing from their professors just wasn't so, and responded to Charlie's message by confronting the approved narratives with truth or, at the very least, taking what was being told them in the classroom with a pound of salt. With this assassination, I think the backlash will intensify as college kids realize that the real fascists were standing in front of them and lecturing them about how evil they are.

The next step is for the next Charlies to take his message and his methods to K-12 schools, because it's not at the colleges where the indoctrination starts. The teacher population is overwhelmingly made up of lecturing Karens represented by a union that doesn't give one damn about the education of the students. Kids are instead taught that girls can be boys and vice versa, that religious people are intolerant bigots, that feelings outweigh facts, and the United States is so fundamentally flawed that it should be blown up and remade so that only lecturing Karens are in charge. We need to stand in front of those who believe and teach this to our kids and say, "No!" Maybe the generation awakened by Charlie and aghast at his murder will be the ones to do it.

— Will from Mississippi shares:

As I usually do on 9/11, I'm watching documentaries on the History Channel about that day and remembering what I did that day and the days following. The first plane had hit about the time that I was walking out the door to go to work that morning. By the time I got there, we had a TV up showing the news. I spent that day doing little to no work and going back and forth from the TV to the internet at my desk. After work, I spent most of the night watching news reports on the TV at home. In the days that followed, our country came together as I'd never seen before. Sadly, it didn't last and now we seem to be more divided than ever.

Any way, all that being said, this is a link to X from my alma mater,Mississippi State University about the first college football game played after 9/11. MSU vs. South Carolina. HAIL STATE!!

i think that Screencaps Nation might enjoy it. There is a 30 second preview in the Tweet with a link to the 25 minute documentary.

9/11 TNML

— Benny in Yukon, OK reports:

A somber and emotional day as we remember 9/11 and mourn Charlie Kirk's passing. For me, it was therapeutic to just mow with no music, news, podcasts, etc. Just in my own thoughts and memories. Remembering how 9/11 changed the world we live in, one has to think how the senseless assassination of Charlie Kirk will change us as a nation. Hopefully, for the better.

Anyways, for this week's mowing recap:

-91 degrees, sunny, light breeze

-On the Clock IPA for Charlie and all the warriors we lost during 9/11 and thereafter.

I will look forward to watching my Tigers-Yankees tonight with President Trump in attendance, as well as my Packers hosting the Redskins tonight for a few hours of "normalcy".

Let's honor those we lost with a successful league night tonight!! RIP Charlie!!

########################

That is it for this week. Try to turn off the news, turn off the social media apps and have yourself a weekend. Go hit the golf course (I am Sunday morning), go to football games and enjoy life.

And never forget how fortunate we are to live in the greatest country in the world.

Take care.

