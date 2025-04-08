Elisabeth Moss Says 'Handmaid's Tale' Crew Member Asked For Her Underwear

The mystery of The Handmaid's Tale crew member who asked for Elisabeth Moss' underwear has been solved. Although the actress is not outing the guy who made the request for the custom-made item.

Moss originally told the story about an unknown crew member who had asked for underwear she had worn on set during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. An email was sent out with a list of all the props and costumes from the show that were up for grabs after the series had wrapped up its final season.

"There was one thing I wanted, which was Offred’s underwear on set that I wore. That was specially designed. And someone told me that someone already asked for it," Moss explained.

Kimmel responded, "Wait a minute… This is your custom underwear that you wore and some creep on the staff requested it in writing? Like, 'I want Elisabeth's underpants. I'm going to take them home. I'm going to put them in storage for a while.'"

Kimmel, of all people, should have known that there was the possibility that Moss' underwear wasn’t taken by "some creep on the staff" and that there's a perfectly good explanation for how this person ended up with them.

The Handmaid's Tale crew member told Elisabeth Moss how he ended up with her underwear

Moss joked at the time that she didn’t want to know who was in possession of her underwear because she didn’t want to know "who wants my underwear."

Well, she ended up finding out. She told People at the season 6 premiere of the mystery of who asked for her underwear, "I think it's so funny. Also, I know who it is, but I need him to [reveal himself]."

"He told me and it wasn't exactly what we thought it was," she said. "It's not bad. It's not as bad as we thought it was. He didn't actually specifically ask for my underwear, which is good. So we're good guys."

See Jimmy, not everyone is a creep. This guy didn’t go around saying "give me Elisabeth Moss' underwear." Did he offer to hand them over to her after revealing how he ended up with them? She didn’t say that and, as far as I'm concerned, that's between them.