Elected Official's DUI Arrest Went Off The Rails When She Allegedly Kept Asking About An Officer's Penis Size

An elected official in Cook County, Illinois was found lying on a sidewalk after crashing her car into a parked Dodge Charger on Sunday. The Charger then hit a Subaru Forester.

Officers say that two of the cars involved had extensive damage. They also found an open bottle of red wine on the floor of the passenger side of the elected official's car. Her name is Samantha Steele.

Steele, 45, is a Democrat and one of three commissioners on the Cook County Board of Review. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that she was arrested just before 9pm Sunday night and faces a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol.

The crash took place, according to police records, after she took a wide turn attempting to turn onto another street. One of the responding officers wrote in their report, "I observed her eyes were bloodshot and glassy. I also detected a strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from her breath as she spoke."

Steele refused to do any of the field sobriety tests and told officers, "I want my lawyer, and I am not talking to you," when asked how much she had to drink. She was then arrested and handcuffed.

During her arrest, despite her claim that she wasn’t going to talk to the officers, she did have some things to say. Officers allege that Steele repeatedly asked one of the officers "Is your penis that small?"

Samantha Steele was taken to the hospital after being arrested and berating an officer about his penis size

There's no explanation given as to why she started asking the officer about his penis. It could have been a challenge of some sort, a prove me wrong type of thing. Who knows?

Sadly, it's not likely we'll ever get to the bottom of the mid-arrest penis talk mystery. Steele was taken to the hospital for treatment after she complained of head pain during her arrest.

While in the hospital, Steele reached out to a fellow elected official, Scott Britton, who is a member of the Cook County Board of Commissioners. She tried to have him serve as her lawyer. He isn’t a criminal attorney and referred her to another lawyer.

It's been a tough few days for this elected official. First Donald Trump wins the election, then this. Her court date has been set for December 27.