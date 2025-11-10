Most Tragic Maritime Disaster In America's History Turns 50, Listen To The Iconic Song It Inspired

Monday marks the 50-year anniversary of the sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald.

The sinking of the Mighty Fitz remains the most tragic maritime disaster in America's history due to how famous it's become over the decades.

Part of the reason the sinking is still discussed 50 years later is because few concrete answers are known. The workhorse of a ship went down in Lake Superior on November 10, 1975, after finding itself caught in terrible weather.

All 29 souls aboard perished in the icy and terrifying waters of Superior. While there are a lot of theories about what caused the ship to go down, it's still mostly speculation.

Edmund Fitzgerald sinking turns 50.

As someone from Wisconsin, I can tell you the sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald is a huge part of our history and the region's history as a whole.

Five decades later and people still can't let it go. There's one big reason why:

Gordon Lightfoot's legendary song "Wreck Of The Edmund Fitzgerald."

The song chronicles the events of November 10, 1975, and the fate of the doomed crew. It's honestly one of the greatest songs ever made, and anyone who disagrees is an idiot.

On the 50-year anniversary of the sinking of the Mighty Fitz, do yourself a favor by pouring yourself a strong drink and smashing play on the video below. Then let the emotions wash over you.

How hard do these lyrics still hit in 2025:

The legend lives on from the Chippewa on down

Of the big lake, they call Gitche Gumee

Superior, they said, never gives up her dead

When the gales of November come early

Damn, it hits you in the feels. I was in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan when I was a young kid, and had the opportunity to meet with one of the men who arrived first on scene after the tragedy.

All those years later, and he still couldn't get over just how tragic it was. A total of 29 lives gone in a single night consumed by the horrors of Lake Superior.

The ship remains at the bottom of the lake, and that's where it should remain forever. It's not just the site of a sinking. It's a coffin for the sailors on it.

Today, on the 50-year anniversary of losing the Fitzgerald, pour one out and never forget as you blast some Gordon Lightfoot. It's the right thing to do, and it's what I'll be doing as a Midwestern man. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.