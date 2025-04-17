New Western Movie Features Loaded Cast, Intense Plot: DETAILS

It appears the upcoming Western film "Eddington" might be Hollywood's next big hit.

As OutKick readers know, I'm a huge fan of Westerns. Many other Americans - especially regular dudes - feel the same way.

It's one of the reasons why Taylor Sheridan's works tend to all be mega-hits. There's something about the Western lifestyle that appeals to people.

Well, buckle up because it sounds like "Eddington" is going to be a banger.

"Eddington" is an upcoming Western with an outrageous cast.

The plot of the A24 film is simply described as, "In May of 2020, a standoff between a small-town sheriff (Joaquin Phoenix) and mayor (Pedro Pascal) sparks a powder keg as neighbor is pitted against neighbor in Eddington, New Mexico."

Does that get your pulse racing a little bit? It certainly should. A stand-off in a small town is a great baseline for a Western. I can already sense some "Yellowstone" vibes, and that's not the only connection people will notice to Sheridan's world.

Pedro Pascal and Joaquin Phoenix are joined in the cast by former "Yellowstone" star Luke Grimes. Austin Butler - Hollywood's new "it man" - and Emma Stone are also in the cast.

That's an outrageous amount of talent for a Hollywood film.

A24 also released an image from the film featuring Pascal and Phoenix.

A24's site lists the release date for "Eddington" as July 18. There is a 100 percent chance I'll see it. You can never have too many Westerns. It might be the perfect way to wet the whistle ahead of whatever Sheridan is cooking up next. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.