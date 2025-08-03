New Western Is Wild, Violent, Bizarre.......And Will Leave You Speechless | REVIEW

"Eddington" is one of the strangest movies you'll ever see, but that's not a bad thing.

Basic info:

Plot: In May of 2020, a standoff between a small-town sheriff (Joaquin Phoenix) and mayor (Pedro Pascal) sparks a powder keg as neighbor is pitted against neighbor in Eddington, New Mexico.

Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, Emma Stone, Austin Butler and Luke Grimes

Director: Ari Aster

Rating: R

Currently in theaters

"Eddington" is a wild, and outstanding movie.

I've been interested in seeing "Eddington" ever since I saw the first preview. How could I not be? The cast is outrageously impressive.

When was the last time we saw a movie featuring a cast of the likes of Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, Emma Stone, Austin Butler and Luke Grimes? It certainly feels like a minute or two. Add in the fact it's made by A24 - one of my favorite studios - and I was sold.

Unfortunately, I wasn't able to catch it immediately, but I finally did after catching some free time. I expected a pretty solid movie.

In reality, I had no idea what the hell I was getting into.

The setting of "Eddington" is May 2020 during COVID and the George Floyd riots across America. Phoenix plays Sheriff Joe Cross - a no-nonsense anti-mask advocate - and Pascal plays Mayor Ted Garcia - your typical liberal hypocrite who loves lockdowns.

Cross gets frustrated with the COVID mandates, and decides he's going to challenge Garcia for control of the city. There's just one problem. His family (wife played by Emma Stone) are unhinged and crazy. It gets so bad at one point that his wife leaves to join a cult run by Austin Butler's character.

Cross, frustrated by the collapse of law and order, the mayoral race and his wife running off to join a cult, snaps and that's where the movie takes an insane twist.

I really can't say more without ruining the entire second half of "Eddington." What I can say is that it's essentially two different movies fused together.

The first half mocks the insanity of COVID hysteria and woke social justice warriors. The second half turns into a violent mystery-action film. The first half and second half are both equally entertaining, but for very different reasons.

I will admit I found myself laughing out loud in the theater multiple times during the first half as the film just openly crushed some of the language used around race in America in 2020. It's incredible writing and acting from all involved.

I also have to give a special shoutout to "Yellowstone" alum Luke Grimes. He crushed it as one of the sheriff deputies. Easily one of the best parts of the movie, and let's just say that his storyline has a conclusion…..you will never see coming.

I truly don't know how to describe "Eddington." It's weird beyond words, but is also insanely captivating. I legitimately enjoyed every minute of it. If you want a unique experience, then I suggest you give it a shot. Have you already seen it? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.