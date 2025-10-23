Eddie Murphy Documentary From Netflix Looks Like A Must Watch

Some comedy heavy-hitters showed up for this one

It's pretty wild how influential Eddie Murphy is across the board. Of course, he changed the game for stand-up, but he's a massive figure in movies and even music.

I kid you not, I was walking around the other day and caught myself whistling his hit song "Party All The Time."

I hadn't even heard it in a while. It's just that catchy.

So, it's about time that someone did a documentary about Murphy's career, and Netflix is doing that with a new film called Being Eddie.

Of course, given how influential Murph is, this doc has some serious star power, and it looks fantastic.

I mean, look at everyone who agreed to do this. Dave Chappelle, Jerry Seinfeld, Jamie Foxx, Chris Rock. And those are just a handful of the people who made the final cut of the trailer.

This is one of those documentaries where even if it kind of stinks or doesn't offer much in the way of new information, it'll be worth watching just for the archival footage.

It looks like there will be plenty of clips from Murphy's legendary stand-up specials Raw and Delirious, and even some clips from his time on Saturday Night Live. He's sometimes credited as having kept that show alive through a rough patch in the early ‘80s. He had so many brilliant sketches and characters. Buckwheat, Mr. Robinson’s Neighborhood, James Brown's Celebrity Hot Tub. So many.

Then you've got all of his film work from Trading Places and Beverly Hills Cop to Shrek and that period in the '00s when he was doing a lot of family movies.

Then he kind of stepped away for a long time to be with his family, and it looks like that will be explored as well.

The documentary will be released on Netflix on November 12.