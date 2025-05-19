Vegas Music Festival Featured The Most Insane Drink Prices You'll Ever See

Bottle service certainly wasn't cheap at the Electric Daisy Carnival this past weekend.

EDC is a massive music event in Las Vegas spanning three days. People flock to the town for the event, and just like most things in Vegas, it's not a cheap experience.

However, the prices from the event that ran May 16-18 might be enough to give you a heart attack.

EDC alcohol prices were crazy.

As a working-class man, I refuse to pay high prices for alcohol. That didn't appear to be an option for those seeking bottle service at EDC.

The popular X account @LasVegasLocally posted a photo of the bottle service prices, and it's comically expensive.

There was one champagne package that cost $575,000. That's more expensive than the average home in America. A six-pack of Bud Light was $140. Imagine spending $140 for some trash Bud Light. A bottle of Jack Daniel's was $875 and a six-pack of Smartwater was $90.

You can check out the full list of bottle service prices below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I can't ever imagine spending this kind of money on bottle service. Again, Vegas is expensive, but this is next level insanity.

Who the hell thinks it's a good idea to drop nearly $600,000 on a champagne package? I also doubt these prices include tax and tip.

Go ahead and tack on another 30% for the final price. I simply can't wrap my head around it. I would love to get my dad's reaction if he found out I ever spent $140 for six beers. I can guarantee he wouldn't be happy!

What do you think of the drink prices from EDC? Let me know your thoughts and any good Las Vegas stories you have at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.