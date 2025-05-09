Disgusting Liberal Freak Spits On Conservative During Interview: WATCH

A woman spit on Ed Martin, and it was captured on video.

Martin was serving as the interim U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C., but President Donald Trump ultimately pulled his nomination due to it appearing he lacked the support to get through the nomination process.

His Thursday went from bad to worse when he suffered a gross interaction with a deranged liberal.

Woman spits on Ed Martin.

Martin was doing an interview outside on the sidewalk in D.C. when a truly unhinged woman decided to do something she shouldn't ever do:

Spit on another human.

The unidentified woman could be heard shouting out to Martin before appearing on camera, and then she cocked back and spit on him.

You can watch the absolutely insane moment unfold in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Absolutely insane behavior. No excuse at all for this kind of conduct. It's beyond idiotic. It's downright lunatic behavior.

It's also a bit crazy that nobody has been able to identify this woman as of publication. Washington, D.C. has cameras everywhere.

It's one of the most surveilled cities in America, if not the most. Not only that, there was a news camera rolling with her face clearly in it.

Yet, it doesn't appear an arrest has been made, which should absolutely happen. You can't tolerate people running around spitting on other individuals.

America is a law and order society. This kind of conduct cuts against everything a civilized society should tolerate.

Let's hope this woman is found and held responsible for her gross actions. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.