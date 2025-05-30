Preview For Sydney Sweeney's New Movie Will Send A Chill Down Your Spine: WATCH

Sydney Sweeney's new movie "Echo Valley" looks like it's going to be very chilling.

Basic info (via Apple):

Streaming platform: Apple TV+

Plot: In the edge-of-your-seat thriller "Echo Valley," Kate (Oscar winner Julianne Moore) is a mother struggling to make peace with her troubled daughter Claire (multi-Emmy nominee Sydney Sweeney) — a situation that becomes even more perilous when Claire shows up on Kate’s doorstep, hysterical and covered in someone else’s blood. As Kate pieces together the shocking truth of what happened, she learns just how far a mother will go to try to save her child in this gripping tale of love, sacrifice and survival from BAFTA-winning director Michael Pearce and Emmy-nominated writer Brad Ingelsby.

Cast: Sydney Sweeney, Julianne Moore, Domhnall Gleeson, Fiona Shaw and Kyle MacLachlan.

Director: Michael Pearce

Release Date: June 13, 2025

Trailer released for "Echo Valley" with Sydney Sweeney.

Now, there are few plots that get me more excited than a mystery in a small town, a protagonist with secrets and a complex web of information that must be unraveled.

It appears that's exactly what we'll get in "Echo Valley," judging from the trailer. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Sweeney is really expanding the spectrum of content she's doing when it comes to Hollywood. She can do light-hearted content like "Anyone But You" or darker content like "Immaculate."

It certainly appears "Echo Valley" will definitely be on the very dark end of the spectrum. The trailer is about as sinister as it gets.

As someone who is a big fan of dark content and brutal mysteries, the trailer for "Echo Valley" has definitely grabbed my interest.

You can catch "Echo Valley" starting June 13, 2025 on Apple TV+. I'll definitely be giving it a shot. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.