America's Secret Nuclear Doomsday Plane Allegedly Caught On Video As War Fears Soar

It appears an E-4B Nightwatch Doomsday Plane was caught on video landing in California.

The United States is in a heightened state of tensions with multiple issues around the globe. Russia continues to escalate in Ukraine and pokes and prods NATO, Iran is on fire at the moment, China is getting increasingly aggressive with its military buildup and there's the craziest of them all:

The Delta Force mission to capture Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro.

To say the boys are monitoring the situation would be a hell of an understatement, and we now have another fascinating piece to add.

Doomsday Plane allegedly spotted landing at LAX.

The internet and social media are popping after the popular YouTube channel AIRLINE VIDEOS posted a video that appears to show an E-4B Nightwatch aircraft landing at LAX on Thursday.

The E-4B Nightwatch plane is America's Doomsday Plane for the event of a nuclear war. While the existence of the plane is known, the exact capabilities and specifications are classified at the highest levels of the government and military.

You can watch the footage in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The United States has at least four Doomsday Planes, and again, what's known about them is incredibly limited.

What we do know is that they are often airborne, and they're especially airborne during any potential risk. The plane is designed to fight a full-scale nuclear war. The highly-sophisticated aircraft features hardened elements to protect from a blast.

It's also believed the E-4B Nightwatch has the capability to communicate with submarines hiding in classified locations. The President could also assume complete nuclear command and control from the plane in the event being airborne was the safest option.

To put it as simply as possible, this plane is designed to fight and win a nuclear war. It's an unreal piece of American engineering.

To be clear, it being spotted has happened before, but it doesn't happen often. It's also not a reason to panic. It just means the plane is on the move.

More than anything, it's incredibly cool for nerds and situation monitors like myself.

What do you think about the Doomsday Plane being spotted? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.