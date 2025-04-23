Woke Nightmare Dylan Mulvaney Teases Big Life-Changing Move: WATCH

Dylan Mulvaney sounds ready to leave America.

Mulvaney, a male whose entire shtick is acting like a young girl, was largely responsible for Bud Light's implosion with a now-infamous March Madness promo.

It turns out that beer drinkers don't want a brand to go fully woke by embracing someone like Mulvaney. Who could have ever guessed?

Bud Light still hasn't recovered its once-popular reputation, and it appears Mulvaney might be ready to make some moves.

Dylan Mulvaney teases leaving America.

Mulvaney appears ready to pack and get the hell out of the country after a couple of years of being routinely mocked.

The wannabe celebrity told PinkNews that the door is opening to permanently moving to the United Kingdom, according to the New York Post.

As my grandmother would say, don't let the door hit you where the Good Lord split you.

You can watch Mulvaney's comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I'm not sure what Mulvaney is hoping to spark by floating a potential exit, but let's all be honest with each other.

It seems doubtful people will care very much. Is Mulvaney hoping people beg the transgender influencer to stay?

Good luck with that happening. If the Bud Light situation taught us anything, it's that the average person isn't a fan of someone mocking women and acting like a child.

Seems obvious, but I guess it needs to actually be stated in our current climate.

Best of luck to Mulvaney on whatever foreign travels are on the horizon. I'd suggest avoiding Eastern Europe. His antics won't go over well there at all. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.