Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's New Movie Looks Shockingly Bad: TRAILER

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is known for making hits, but his upcoming movie might be a big swing and a miss.

Now, I want to state right away that I'm definitely not a hater when it comes to The Rock. Not at all. The man is very talented, has made himself a legit A-list superstar and he has plenty of hits to his name.

"Ballers" was a great show on HBO, for example. That's why I was shocked to see how bad his new movie "Red One" looks.

Will "Red One" with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson be a disaster?

The plot of "Red One" is described as, "After Santa Claus (code name: Red One) is kidnapped, the North Pole's Head of Security (Dwayne Johnson) must team up with the world's most infamous bounty hunter (Chris Evans) in a globe-trotting, action-packed mission to save Christmas."

On the surface, it sounds like it should be an awesome movie that doesn't take itself too seriously. Unfortunately, not taking yourself too seriously can go a bit too far.

Watch the utterly outrageous trailer below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Without a doubt, one of the weirdest movie trailers that I've ever seen, and I don't say that as a good thing. The movie feels like something that was created in the mind of someone who has done far too much acid.

That might actually be an insult to people who have had their brains broken by drugs because "Red One" looks too over-the-top by even those standards.

Could I be wrong? Maybe. The cast is loaded with talent with Johnson, Chris Evans, J.K. Simmons and Lucy Liu (what a blast from the past!), and that might be enough to give viewers at least a little optimism.

We'll find out when it hits theaters November 15th, but I'm definitely not holding my breath. Let me know what you thought of the trailer at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.