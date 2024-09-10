Dwayne Johnson was impressed by how Donald Trump reacted to being shot.

The former President and current Republican nominee for POTUS was shot in the ear during a failed assassination attempt on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania.

It's nothing short of a miracle that Trump survived. The bullet missed striking his skull by a fraction of an inch. Instead of staying down and cowering, Trump defiantly looked to the crowd with blood streaming down his face and shouted "Fight!" three times.

It was insanely badass, and The Rock feels the same way.

Dwayne Johnson praises Donald Trump's reaction to being shot.

"Whether you love Donald, don’t love Donald, it doesn’t matter. They tried to assassinate him. There’s no room for that. Despite it being who we were in that moment, I still believe in my core that is not who we are as a country. So him standing up at that moment, we wanted to see that," Johnson said at The Value Conference last week in Florida, according to Fox News.

I think it's fair to say that no matter what your politics are, it's hard to disagree with The Rock's assessment of the situation.

Standing up with blood coming down your face and throwing up a fist pump while shouting "Fight!" is simply wild. As a SEAL Team 6 buddy of mine told me, you're either born with that kind of grit in your gut or you're not.

The Rock is also far from the only person to show significant praise for Trump's reaction. Mark Zuckerberg called it "one of the most badass things" he's ever seen, and former Delta Force operator Brent Tucker said Trump was made a legend with his reaction in a viral clip.

No matter your politics, getting shot and responding by throwing up a fist pump is simply epic. There's no other way to spin it.

