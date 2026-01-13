'Yellowstone' Spinoff Gets Major Update Ahead Of Release, Features Two Major Characters

"Dutton Ranch" is expected to premiere at some point in 2026.

More news continues to pour in about the "Yellowstone" universe, and this time it focuses on the upcoming spinoff focused on Beth and Rip.

Taylor Sheridan is working nonstop to expand the world of the neo-Western that dominated TV for five straight seasons.

Below are the known spinoffs currently in the works:

"1944" - The third prequel series. Takes place after the events of "1923." No known release date or production schedule.

"Dutton Ranch" - Spinoff focused on Beth and Rip.

"The Madison" - Connection to the "Yellowstone" universe not known at this time. Two seasons done filming. Not a single episode has aired yet.

"Marshals" - A spinoff focused on Kayce (Luke Grimes) that premieres March 1, 2026 on CBS.

"Dutton Ranch" gets production update as release timeline becomes clearer.

The hype surrounding "Dutton Ranch" is deafening for one simple reason:

Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser) were arguably the two most popular characters in the original series.

Updates have been few and far between, but fans have a big one that helps make the release window a bit clearer.

Collider reported that the first season of the show is filming "an upscale party sequence in Ferris, Texas."

Production previously started when cameras got rolling in August. That means the series is roughly six months into production. Seeing as how "Yellowstone" and the previous prequels had very little post-production work, I can take an educated guess that things are winding down.

If production is nearing a close, then "Yellowstone" fans can expect "Dutton Ranch" at some point in the summer or fall. A middle to late 2026 release makes perfect sense with "Marshals" premiering March 1st on CBS.

Tacking it onto the backend of the first season of the show with Luke Grimes would make sure the momentum keeps rolling with the "Yellowstone" universe.

What I can say with 100% certainty is that all of Sheridan's "Yellowstone" spinoffs will put up absurd numbers once they're released. It's a rabid fanbase that tunes in for everything he creates. "Dutton Ranch" will absolutely follow the same path as the original saga, "1923" and "1883."