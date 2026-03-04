'Yellowstone' Producer Drops Major Clues About Upcoming Violent Spinoff: WATCH

"Yellowstone" fans might be getting a new injection of energy and violence with an upcoming spinoff.

The universe created by Taylor Sheridan continues to expand at an impressive rate. "Marshals" – a spinoff about Kayce Dutton – premiered this past Sunday night on CBS.

It's solid, but definitely doesn't have the same edge or grit as the original series. It does have some fun action scenes worth checking out.

The other major upcoming spinoff is "Dutton Ranch" about Rip and Beth. It sounds like things are going to another level.

"Yellowstone" producer hypes up new spinoff.

Producer David Glasser spoke with Entertainment Tonight about what fans can expect with "Dutton Ranch," and he made it clear the violence isn't slowing down.

It's only getting ramped up.

Glasser told ET the following during a recent interview:

"Ah, that's in the works right now. I just left a set in Texas. Flew here today. So, that's deep in the weeds right now, but it's going to be exciting. A way to sort of explore the characters but also mature the characters. And I think that's the nice thing. Like, we all want to be with them on the ride, but we also want to see them grow. And a lot of fun. I mean, these shows always, for us, are a lot of dead bodies, a lot of people getting shot, a lot of crazy stuff happening, and just when you think we can't turn it up a notch, we do."

You can watch his full comments in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This is exactly what "Yellowstone" fans want to hear. Don't give fans some sob story. Nobody who loves Sheridan's world wants to see that. We want gunfights, revenge, violence and mass chaos.

The other positive with "Dutton Ranch" that can't be said about "Marshals" is it's airing on Paramount+ – not broadcast network TV.

That means there are no limits with language, violence or any other mature content, just like it was with "Yellowstone" and the prequels. Broadcast TV has handcuffs, and that's going to result in the show naturally being more vanilla.

That's happening with "Marshals." It won't happen with "Dutton Ranch." That alone is a win.

"Dutton Ranch" will premiere at some point in 2026, and we'll have plenty of coverage here at OutKick. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Enter To Win The Ultimate "Money-Can't-Buy" Experience At The NCAA Men's Hoops National Championship Game