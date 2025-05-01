HBO Releases Entertaining Preview For Crime Series Starring Famous 'Lost' Actor

"Duster" looks like an interesting show coming from HBO.

Basic info (via HBO):

Network/Streaming platform: HBO/Max

Plot: Set in the 1970s Southwest, DUSTER explores the life of a gutsy getaway driver for a growing crime syndicate that goes from dangerous to wildly, stupidly dangerous when a tenacious young agent comes into town hellbent on taking his crime family down.

Cast: Josh Holloway, Rachel Hilson, Keith David, Sydney Elisabeth, Greg Grunberg, Camille Guaty, Asivak Koostachin, Adriana Aluna Martinez, and Benjamin Charles Watson.

J. J. Abrams (the genius responsible for "Lost") and LaToya Morgan.

Premiere Date: May 15

HBO releases "Duster" trailer.

HBO released the trailer Wednesday for "Duster," and it looks like Josh Holloway, once again, might have an interesting show on his hands.

Give it a watch below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

For those of you who might not remember, Josh Holloway was one of the major stars of "Lost" back in the day when it was airing on ABC. He played Sawyer - one of the most complex and interesting parts of the series. The role was a huge boost for Holloway's career.

"Lost" was also created by J.J. Abrams, who is responsible for "Duster." The two are teaming up again, and if it's anything like the first time, then fans should expect a great time.

Also, as a bit of a side note, I had an interaction with Holloway when he joined "Yellowstone." Dude was legitimately one of the funniest people I've ever spoken with. Always nice to meet someone in entertainment who isn't a raging clown, but I digress.

Plus, a crime story set in the 1970s is a great baseline for a TV series. There's something about police/crime-thrillers from that era that just hit differently.

The cars, weapons, outfits and vibes are all really cool. Don't believe me? Go re-watch "Dirty Harry" with Clint Eastwood.

Now, that's obviously not to say "Duster" will come close to the films made famous by Eastwood, but my point about the era is simply true.

You can catch "Dusters" starting May 15. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.