Drunk Off-Duty Cop Accused Of Peeing On Woman's Boots At A Kenny Chesney Concert

An off-duty Rhode Island cop was arrested over the weekend after he was accused of peeing on a woman's boots at a Kenny Chesney concert at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts.

The incident, according to Foxborough police, went down in the sandpit area by the stage. The woman says she felt "something wet spray her leg" as she was attempting to enjoy the concert.

When she turned around, she saw a man later identified as Shane Lynch, an off-duty police officer from Cranston, Rhode Island, peeing on her boots. She then got the attention of security.

Security said that the off-duty cop appeared to be heavily intoxicated with his zipper down and a Bud Light in his hand. They also noticed that his shorts appeared to be wet, presumably from taking a leak on the woman's leg and boots.

They moved Lynch out of the sandpit area to talk with him about the incident. While talking with him, security says he grabbed his junk and started peeing again.

There is no peeing allowed in the sandpit at a Kenny Chesney concert

If peeing on a woman's boots wasn't enough evidence for an arrest, taking a leak in front of a member of security wasn't going to keep him from punching a ticket to jail.

Lynch was arrested for disorderly conduct and destruction of property. He was also issued a trespass order by stadium security, but his case ended up being dismissed after he agreed to pay the $100 court costs.

The woman, who told police that she had purchased her boots for the concert, said that her $180 boots "smelled of urine and were ruined." It's not entirely clear whether the off-duty officer has to pay for those.

Cranston Police Chief Michael Winquist told NBC 10 News that the incident was a personnel matter. He said, "We are aware of the arrest and will handle the matter administratively."

Long story short, no you can't take a leak wherever you please at a Kenny Chesney concert. Not even in the sandpit or a fellow concertgoers boot.

Although having the case dismissed for simply paying the $100 in court costs is sending a mixed signal.