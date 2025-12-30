Sauced Thief Caught On Camera Shoving Mandolins In Jacket, Then Has Change Of Heart

How much booze does it take before you enter the "stealing bluegrass instruments" phase of drunkenness?

Many of us have had wild nights at some point in our lives thanks to booze. You get in trouble, make some decisions you'll regret, or maybe just end up emptying an entire can of Reddi-Wip into your face while watching reruns of The Munsters.

But whatever constitutes your wildest nights, it never escalated to the point of stealing bluegrass instruments as one New Jersey boozehound did.

But at least when he came to his senses, he did the right thing… even if that doesn't change the fact that he stole a couple of musical instruments.

Just before Christmas, Lark Street Music in Teaneck, New Jersey, posted a video of a man stuffing not one, but two mandolins into his jacket.

Now, mandolins — eight-stringed instruments that you hear in a lot of country and bluegrass tunes — aren't huge, but stuffing two under your coat is quite the feat.

The instruments that were taken weren't cheap either. The one, a Gibson F-12, can typically sell for between $2,500 and $4,000, while the other, a Weber Yellowstone, can go for even more than that.

Fortunately, after the video in which you can see the thief clear as day made the rounds, the store received a special Christmas delivery: both the Gibson and the other stolen mandolin with a note that read, as follows: "Sorry, I been drunk. You're good, man. Merry Christmas."

Man, can you imagine being so sauced that you just started stealing instruments? And somewhat niche instruments at that! I mean, how many people on the street could pick a mandolin out of a police lineup, let alone play one?

It's great that the instruments are back at the shop where they belong. And hopefully, Teaneck's finest track down this kleptomaniacal mandolinist.

I mean, returning the goods you stole shouldn't be a get out of jail free card.