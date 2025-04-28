Alleged Drug Dealer Tries & Shockingly Fails To Run From Cops In Nothing But His Girlfriend's Pink Bathrobe

A drug dealer is, among their many other responsibilities, constantly trying to stay one step ahead of the police. They don’t want a scenario to play out where they get caught with their pants down, literally or figuratively.

An alleged drug dealer in Manchester, England, was in the middle of one such scenario when cops raided his girlfriend's home. He made a run for it, but didn’t get far as he was wearing nothing but his girlfriend’s pink bathrobe.

Martin Joyce, 25, reports the London Echo, was the head of a drug operation which he allegedly ran with his younger brother Dougie in the Ardwick Green Park area in Manchester.

Martin's operation caught the eye of investigators thanks to his flaunting of his wealth on Snapchat under the username "martinjoyce903 Gang Opp." Not the best idea when one of your responsibilities is staying one step ahead of the police.

That could explain why he found himself in the predicament that he found himself in.

After landing on the authorities' radar, an undercover officer posing as a customer was able to "on at least 10 occasions" buy crack cocaine and heroin from one of the operation's "mountain bike-riding runners."

All things considered, the alleged drug dealer fleeing in his girlfriend's pink bathrobe makes for a funny video

According to the investigation, the Joyces would send out "flare messages" to more than 200 potential customers. Once they discovered that and made their purchases, the Greater Manchester Police raided the homes of the Joyces.

Recently released drone footage from the raid, which took place last May, shows Martin Joyce getting caught with his pants not only down, but completely off.

He is seen on the video running out of the backdoor of his girlfriend's home and jumping over fences while trying to evade cops in nothing but her pink bathrobe and his junk, presumably flopping around.

Shockingly, his unique getaway outfit proved to be less than ideal for avoiding capture. He was easily tracked and taken into custody, albeit slightly more difficult than his tracking on account of his outfit.